    MOL   HU0000153937

MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ÉS GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG

(MOL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-16
2892.00 HUF   -0.28%
12:25pMOL MAGYAR OLAJ ES GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RESZVENYTÁRSASÁG : Director/PDMR transaction
PU
06/20MOL MAGYAR OLAJ ES GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RESZVENYTÁRSASÁG : Settlement of option agreements and conclusion of new agreements
PU
06/20MOL MAGYAR OLAJ ES GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RESZVENYTÁRSASÁG : Settlement of option agreements and conclusion of new agreements
PU
MOL Magyar Olaj es Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : Director/PDMR transaction

06/22/2022 | 12:25pm EDT
Budapest, 22 June 2022

Director/PDMR transaction

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTION BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE 596/2014 EU REGULATION

József Simola, Group Chief Financial Officer notified MOL Plc. about the below transaction related to MOL ordinary shares:

1.

Details of the Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/Person Closely Associated

a)

Name

József Simola

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Name

MOL Plc.

b)

LEI

213800R83KX5FQFGXS67

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

MOL ordinary shares (ISIN: HU0000153937)

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of MOL ordinary shares after redemption of

entitlement for MOL ordinary shares under the framework of the

Absolute Share Value Based Remuneration of MOL Plc. Employee

Share Ownership Program Organisation (MOL Plc. ESOP

Organisation)

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

7,522 pieces

d)

Aggregated information

As a result of the redemption of 123,200 pieces of entitlement for

- Aggregated volume

MOL ordinary shares at strike price of 2,918 HUF and settlement

- Price

price of 2,989 HUF, acquisition of 7,522 MOL ordinary shares from

MOL Plc. ESOP Organisation.

e)

Date of the transaction

21.06.2022

f)

Place of the transaction

OTC

For further information, please contact Investor Relations:

Tel:

+36 1 464 1395

Email:

investorrelations@mol.hu

Disclaimer

MOL plc published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 16:24:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 8 536 B 22 840 M 22 840 M
Net income 2022 425 B 1 137 M 1 137 M
Net Debt 2022 795 B 2 127 M 2 127 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,90x
Yield 2022 8,11%
Capitalization 1 895 B 5 064 M 5 070 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 24 154
Free-Float 21,8%
Technical analysis trends MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ÉS GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 3 030,00 HUF
Average target price 3 370,00 HUF
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
József Molnár Group CEO & Non-Independent Director
Zsolt Hernádi Director
József Farkas Simola Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Zoltán Sandor Áldott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Péter Ratatics Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ÉS GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG14.76%5 070
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION49.50%385 424
CHEVRON CORPORATION31.73%303 741
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD9.12%210 176
BP PLC19.50%92 897
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-2.75%69 614