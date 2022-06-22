MOL Magyar Olaj es Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : Director/PDMR transaction

Budapest, 22 June 2022

Director/PDMR transaction

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTION BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE 596/2014 EU REGULATION

József Simola, Group Chief Financial Officer notified MOL Plc. about the below transaction related to MOL ordinary shares:

1. Details of the Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/Person Closely Associated a) Name József Simola 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name MOL Plc. b) LEI 213800R83KX5FQFGXS67 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial MOL ordinary shares (ISIN: HU0000153937) instrument, type of instrument Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of MOL ordinary shares after redemption of entitlement for MOL ordinary shares under the framework of the Absolute Share Value Based Remuneration of MOL Plc. Employee Share Ownership Program Organisation (MOL Plc. ESOP Organisation) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 7,522 pieces d) Aggregated information As a result of the redemption of 123,200 pieces of entitlement for - Aggregated volume MOL ordinary shares at strike price of 2,918 HUF and settlement - Price price of 2,989 HUF, acquisition of 7,522 MOL ordinary shares from MOL Plc. ESOP Organisation. e) Date of the transaction 21.06.2022 f) Place of the transaction OTC

