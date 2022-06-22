MOL Magyar Olaj es Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : Director/PDMR transaction

Budapest, 22 June 2022
Director/PDMR transaction
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTION BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE 596/2014 EU REGULATION
József Simola, Group Chief Financial Officer notified MOL Plc. about the below transaction related to MOL ordinary shares:
|
1.
|
Details of the Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/Person Closely Associated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
|
József Simola
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
|
Group Chief Financial Officer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
|
Initial notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
|
|
auction monitor
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
|
MOL Plc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
|
213800R83KX5FQFGXS67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
|
|
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial
|
|
MOL ordinary shares (ISIN: HU0000153937)
|
|
instrument, type of instrument
|
|
|
|
|
|
Identification code
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
|
Acquisition of MOL ordinary shares after redemption of
|
|
|
|
entitlement for MOL ordinary shares under the framework of the
|
|
|
|
Absolute Share Value Based Remuneration of MOL Plc. Employee
|
|
|
|
Share Ownership Program Organisation (MOL Plc. ESOP
|
|
|
|
Organisation)
|
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,522 pieces
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
As a result of the redemption of 123,200 pieces of entitlement for
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
|
MOL ordinary shares at strike price of 2,918 HUF and settlement
|
|
- Price
|
|
price of 2,989 HUF, acquisition of 7,522 MOL ordinary shares from
|
|
|
|
MOL Plc. ESOP Organisation.
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
21.06.2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
|
OTC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For further information, please contact Investor Relations:
|
Tel:
|
+36 1 464 1395
|
Email:
|
investorrelations@mol.hu
Disclaimer
MOL plc published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 16:24:11 UTC.