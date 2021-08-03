MOL Magyar Olaj es Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : Extension of credit facility agreement

MOL Plc. hereby notifies the market of the following:

The EUR 555 million revolving credit facility agreement signed on 9 July 2018 by MOL Group Finance S.A. Bertrange, Zürich Branch as Borrower and MOL Plc. as Guarantor was extended by one year in 2019 in the amount of EUR 470 million. After the second extension with unchanged margins, new maturity date is 9 July 2025 for EUR 450 million, while EUR 70 million matures on 9 July 2024 and EUR 35 million on 9 July 2023.