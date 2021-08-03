Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOL   HU0000153937

MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ÉS GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG

(MOL)
  Report
News 
Summary

MOL Magyar Olaj es Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : Extension of credit facility agreement

08/03/2021 | 11:43am EDT
MOL Plc. hereby notifies the market of the following:

The EUR 555 million revolving credit facility agreement signed on 9 July 2018 by MOL Group Finance S.A. Bertrange, Zürich Branch as Borrower and MOL Plc. as Guarantor was extended by one year in 2019 in the amount of EUR 470 million. After the second extension with unchanged margins, new maturity date is 9 July 2025 for EUR 450 million, while EUR 70 million matures on 9 July 2024 and EUR 35 million on 9 July 2023.

Disclaimer

MOL plc published this content on 03 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2021 15:42:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 297 B 17 662 M 17 662 M
Net income 2021 271 B 903 M 903 M
Net Debt 2021 915 B 3 052 M 3 052 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,42x
Yield 2021 4,32%
Capitalization 1 505 B 5 014 M 5 017 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 24 777
Free-Float 27,8%
Managers and Directors
József Molnár Group CEO & Non-Independent Director
Zsolt Hernádi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
József Farkas Simola Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Zoltán Sandor Áldott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Péter Ratatics Chief Operating Officer
