MOL Magyar Olaj es Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”) revised the outlook to negative from stable and affirmed MOL's investment grade credit rating at 'BBB-'

MOL Plc. ("MOL") hereby notifies the market of the following:

Fitch revised the outlook from stable to negative, while affirming its 'BBB-' long-term credit rating on MOL.

The outlook revision is mainly driven by risks related to MOL's reliance on gas and oil supplies from Russia. The report published by Fitch also notes that it is not assumed that the natural gas flow from Russia would be halted and MOL has a number of levers to shield its financial profile and strong liquidity. It is also noted that Hungary is exempt from EU oil ban and MOL could increase supplies via the Adria Pipeline running from Croatia should Russian oil supplies be halted.