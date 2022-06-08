Log in
    MOL   HU0000153937

MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ÉS GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG

(MOL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-01
2798.00 HUF   +1.01%
02:32pMOL MAGYAR OLAJ ES GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RESZVENYTÁRSASÁG : Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”) revised the outlook to negative from stable and affirmed MOL's investment grade credit rating at 'BBB-'
PU
02:32pMOL MAGYAR OLAJ ES GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RESZVENYTÁRSASÁG : Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”) revised the outlook to negative from stable and affirmed MOL's investment grade credit rating at 'BBB-'
PU
12:06pMitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd - MOL Opens Training Center for Dynamic Positioning System; Japan's First Training Center Certified by a Third-party Organization for Training on Offshore Development-related Special-purpose Vessels
AQ
MOL Magyar Olaj es Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”) revised the outlook to negative from stable and affirmed MOL's investment grade credit rating at 'BBB-'

06/08/2022 | 02:32pm EDT
MOL Plc. ("MOL") hereby notifies the market of the following:

Fitch revised the outlook from stable to negative, while affirming its 'BBB-' long-term credit rating on MOL.

The outlook revision is mainly driven by risks related to MOL's reliance on gas and oil supplies from Russia. The report published by Fitch also notes that it is not assumed that the natural gas flow from Russia would be halted and MOL has a number of levers to shield its financial profile and strong liquidity. It is also noted that Hungary is exempt from EU oil ban and MOL could increase supplies via the Adria Pipeline running from Croatia should Russian oil supplies be halted.

Disclaimer

MOL plc published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 18:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
