MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság

MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ÉS GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG

(MOL)
MOL Magyar Olaj es Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : Plc. 2021 corporate events calendar

11/27/2020 | 12:51pm EST
MOL hereby announces its corporate events calendar for 2021, in line with the General Terms of Service of the Budapest Stock Exchange.

Event:

Date:

Release of 2020 IV. quarter and full year earnings report

19 February 2021

Release of 2020 Annual Report

15 April 2021

Annual General Meeting

15 April 2021

Release of 2021 I. quarter earnings report

7 May 2021

Release of 2021 Half-year report

6 August 2021

Release of 2021 III. quarter earnings report

5 November 2021

All dates in the table may be subject to change.

Disclaimer

MOL plc published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2020 17:50:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
