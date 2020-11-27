MOL Magyar Olaj es Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : Plc. 2021 corporate events calendar

MOL hereby announces its corporate events calendar for 2021, in line with the General Terms of Service of the Budapest Stock Exchange.
|
Event:
|
Date:
|
Release of 2020 IV. quarter and full year earnings report
|
19 February 2021
|
Release of 2020 Annual Report
|
15 April 2021
|
Annual General Meeting
|
15 April 2021
|
Release of 2021 I. quarter earnings report
|
7 May 2021
|
Release of 2021 Half-year report
|
6 August 2021
|
Release of 2021 III. quarter earnings report
|
5 November 2021
All dates in the table may be subject to change.
Disclaimer
MOL plc published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2020 17:50:01 UTC