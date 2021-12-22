MOL Magyar Olaj es Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : Plc. 2022 corporate events calendar

Budapest, 22 December 2021
MOL Plc. 2022 corporate events calendar
MOL Plc. ("MOL") hereby notifies the market of the following:
MOL hereby announces its corporate events calendar for 2022, in line with the General Terms of Service of the Budapest Stock Exchange.
Event:
Date:
Release of 2021 IV. quarter and full year earnings report
18
February 2022
Release of 2021 Annual Report
28
April 2022
Annual General Meeting
28 April 2022
Release of 2022
I. quarter earnings report
6
May 2022
Release of 2022
Half-year report
5
August 2022
Release of 2022
III. quarter earnings report
4
November 2022
All dates in the table may be subject to change.
For further information, please contact Investor Relations:
Tel:
+36 1 464 1395
Email:
investorrelations@mol.hu
Disclaimer
MOL plc published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 14:36:07 UTC.