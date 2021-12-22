MOL Magyar Olaj es Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : Plc. 2022 corporate events calendar

Budapest, 22 December 2021

MOL Plc. 2022 corporate events calendar

MOL Plc. ("MOL") hereby notifies the market of the following:

MOL hereby announces its corporate events calendar for 2022, in line with the General Terms of Service of the Budapest Stock Exchange.

Event: Date: Release of 2021 IV. quarter and full year earnings report 18 February 2022 Release of 2021 Annual Report 28 April 2022 Annual General Meeting 28 April 2022 Release of 2022 I. quarter earnings report 6 May 2022 Release of 2022 Half-year report 5 August 2022 Release of 2022 III. quarter earnings report 4 November 2022

All dates in the table may be subject to change.

