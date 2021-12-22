Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOL   HU0000153937

MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ÉS GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG

(MOL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MOL Magyar Olaj es Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : Plc. 2022 corporate events calendar

12/22/2021 | 09:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Budapest, 22 December 2021

MOL Plc. 2022 corporate events calendar

MOL Plc. ("MOL") hereby notifies the market of the following:

MOL hereby announces its corporate events calendar for 2022, in line with the General Terms of Service of the Budapest Stock Exchange.

Event:

Date:

Release of 2021 IV. quarter and full year earnings report

18

February 2022

Release of 2021 Annual Report

28

April 2022

Annual General Meeting

28 April 2022

Release of 2022

I. quarter earnings report

6

May 2022

Release of 2022

Half-year report

5

August 2022

Release of 2022

III. quarter earnings report

4

November 2022

All dates in the table may be subject to change.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations:

Tel:

+36 1 464 1395

Email:

investorrelations@mol.hu

Disclaimer

MOL plc published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 14:36:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ÉS GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG
09:37aMOL MAGYAR OLAJ ES GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNO : Plc. 2022 corporate events calendar
PU
06:13aMOL MAGYAR OLAJ ES GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNO : Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of..
PU
12/21MOL Honors Officers and Engineers at 'MOL Presidential Awards 2021'- Recognizing Ongoin..
AQ
12/13MOL Drybulk to Succeed MOL Group's Small- and Medium- sized Bulk Carrier Business, Wood..
AQ
12/13MOL, KiliMOL, Double Feather Partners Sign MoUAiming to Enter Food Value Chains in Afri..
AQ
12/07No single roadmap for oil refiners to reach low-carbon future
RE
12/03Alstom and MOL sign agreement to explore use of hydrogen technologies for rail transpor..
AQ
12/02MOL Establishes Authorized Public Trust 'MOL Mauritius International Fund for Natural E..
AQ
11/30MOL MAGYAR OLAJ ES GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNO : Opinion of the Supervisory Board on the Extraordina..
PU
11/30MOL MAGYAR OLAJ ES GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNO : Publication of Extraordinary General Meeting Docume..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 487 B 16 888 M 16 888 M
Net income 2021 486 B 1 496 M 1 496 M
Net Debt 2021 726 B 2 235 M 2 235 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,59x
Yield 2021 4,48%
Capitalization 1 528 B 4 684 M 4 703 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 24 580
Free-Float 32,6%
Chart MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ÉS GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG
Duration : Period :
MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ÉS GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 2 440,00 HUF
Average target price 3 031,86 HUF
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
József Molnár Group CEO & Non-Independent Director
Zsolt Hernádi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
József Farkas Simola Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Zoltán Sandor Áldott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Péter Ratatics Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ÉS GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG11.87%4 684
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION46.77%256 131
CHEVRON CORPORATION36.73%222 590
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD16.42%194 018
BP PLC30.20%86 179
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION3.46%74 875