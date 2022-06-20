MOL Magyar Olaj es Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : Settlement of option agreements and conclusion of new agreements

MOL Plc. ("MOL") hereby notifies the market of the following:

MOL agreed with UniCredit Bank AG ("UniCredit") on 20 June 2022, that the option rights in relation to 39,041,393 MOL Series "A" Ordinary shares ("Shares") under the share option agreement executed between UniCredit and MOL on 28 February 2022 will be partly physically and partly cash settled on 23 June 2022.

Simultaneously, MOL and UniCredit entered into a new share option agreement. According to the new share option agreement MOL will receive American call options and UniCredit will receive European put options, with the effective date of 27 June 2022. The maturity date of both the call and put options will be 23 June 2023.

The number of affected Shares, the number of options as well as the strike price of the options will be defined based on market data available as of 23 June 2022 and the capital market participants will be informed accordingly.

MOL agreed with ING Bank N.V. ("ING") on 20 June 2022, that the option rights in relation to 36,127,167 MOL Series "A" Ordinary shares ("Shares") under the share option agreement executed between ING and MOL on 24 February 2022 will be either fully cash settled or partly physically and partly cash settled on 23 June 2022.

Furthermore, MOL and ING concluded a share purchase agreement pursuant to which MOL sells up to 1,457,113 pieces of additional Shares ("Additional Shares") to ING with the expected settlement date of 27 June 2022.

Simultaneously, MOL and ING entered into a new share option agreement. According to the new share option agreement MOL will receive American call options and ING will receive European put options, with the effective date of 27 June 2022. The maturity date of both the call and put options will be 23 June 2023.

The number of Additional Shares, physically and cash settled options and the number of call and put options as well as the strike price of the options will be defined based on market data available as of 23 June 2022 and the capital market participants will be informed accordingly.