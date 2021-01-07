Log in
MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság    MOL   HU0000153937

MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ÉS GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG

(MOL)
MOL Magyar Olaj es Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : Transaction in MOL shares

01/07/2021 | 12:16pm EST
MOL Plc. ('MOL') hereby notifies the market of the following:

MOL Vagyonkezelő Kft. (a wholly owned subsidiary of MOL) bought 300,000 MOL 'A' series ordinary shares at an average price of HUF 2,387.5/share on the Budapest Stock Exchange through Equilor Befektetési Zrt. as investment service provider on 7 January 2021, based on the announcement made on 25 September 2020. Following this transaction MOL directly and indirectly owns 62,406,466 'A' series and 578 'C' series MOL ordinary shares.

Disclaimer

MOL plc published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 17:15:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 4 263 B 14 626 M 14 626 M
Net income 2020 -11 775 M -40,4 M -40,4 M
Net Debt 2020 1 038 B 3 563 M 3 563 M
P/E ratio 2020 -279x
Yield 2020 4,12%
Capitalization 1 479 B 5 064 M 5 075 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 25 200
Free-Float 39,0%
Technical analysis trends MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ÉS GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 2 212,79 HUF
Last Close Price 2 328,00 HUF
Spread / Highest target 11,7%
Spread / Average Target -4,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
József Molnár Group CEO & Non-Independent Director
Zsolt Hernádi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Zoltán Sandor Áldott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Péter Ratatics Chief Operating Officer
József Farkas Simola Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ÉS GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG6.30%5 064
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION8.22%188 622
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-3.58%166 150
BP PLC13.74%79 530
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION4.90%72 775
NESTE OYJ4.09%58 066
