MOL Magyar Olaj es Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : Transaction in MOL shares

MOL Vagyonkezelő Kft. (a wholly owned subsidiary of MOL) bought 230,000 MOL 'A' series ordinary shares at an average price of HUF 2,423.2/share on the Budapest Stock Exchange through Equilor Befektetési Zrt. as investment service provider on 8 January 2021, based on the announcement made on 25 September 2020. Following this transaction MOL directly and indirectly owns 62,636,466 'A' series and 578 'C' series MOL ordinary shares.