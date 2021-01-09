MOL Magyar Olaj es Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : Transaction in MOL shares

MOL Plc. ('MOL') hereby notifies the market of the following:
MOL Vagyonkezelő Kft. (a wholly owned subsidiary of MOL) bought 230,000 MOL 'A' series ordinary shares at an average price of HUF 2,423.2/share on the Budapest Stock Exchange through Equilor Befektetési Zrt. as investment service provider on 8 January 2021, based on the announcement made on 25 September 2020. Following this transaction MOL directly and indirectly owns 62,636,466 'A' series and 578 'C' series MOL ordinary shares.
