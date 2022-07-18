MOL Magyar Olaj es Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : is to pay HUF 302.62 dividend per share

Budapest, 18 July 2022

MOL is to pay HUF 302.62 dividend per share

MOL Plc. hereby notifies the market of the following:

The Annual General Meeting of MOL Plc. held on 28 April 2022 approved to pay a dividend of HUF 241,933,958,400 in respect of the 2021 financial year. The details of dividend payment process were published on 5 May 2022.

Today MOL owns 19,966,061 "A" series and 578 "C" series MOL ordinary shares which is not expected to change until the Record Date.

In accordance with the above the total dividend per share amounts to HUF 302.62.

