    MOL   HU0000153937

MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ÉS GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG

(MOL)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-14
2944.00 HUF   +1.52%
European Commission Approves Orlen's Acquisition of Normbenz, MOL Assets in Hungary, Slovakia
MT
MOL Magyar Olaj es Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : is to pay HUF 302.62 dividend per share

07/18/2022 | 07:54am EDT
MOL Plc. hereby notifies the market of the following:

The Annual General Meeting of MOL Plc. held on 28 April 2022 approved to pay a dividend of HUF 241,933,958,400 in respect of the 2021 financial year. The details of dividend payment process were published on 5 May 2022.

Today MOL owns 19,966,061 "A" series and 578 "C" series MOL ordinary shares which is not expected to change until the Record Date.

In accordance with the above the total dividend per share amounts to HUF 302.62.

Disclaimer

MOL plc published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 11:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 8 809 B 22 172 M 22 172 M
Net income 2022 597 B 1 502 M 1 502 M
Net Debt 2022 795 B 2 001 M 2 001 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,96x
Yield 2022 8,35%
Capitalization 1 841 B 4 634 M 4 634 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 24 154
Free-Float 31,8%
Managers and Directors
József Molnár Group CEO & Non-Independent Director
Zsolt Hernádi Director
József Farkas Simola Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Zoltán Sandor Áldott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Péter Ratatics Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ÉS GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG16.83%4 634
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION38.16%356 184
CHEVRON CORPORATION17.30%270 457
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD1.42%191 360
BP PLC12.89%84 130
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-5.79%67 965