MOL Magyar Olaj es Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : Publication of Annual General Meeting documents

MOL hereby publishes the documents for the Annual General Meeting of MOL Plc. to be held on 15 April 2021 including the following proposals of the Board of Directors:

Having considered the results of the financial year 2020, the strength of the balance sheet, future investment plans and uncertainties regarding external market conditions the Board of Directors proposes to the General Meeting to reinstate base dividend payments - as last year no dividend has been distributed due to COVID-19 - at a level similar to previous years' trend. Considering the above, the Board of Directors proposes to the General Meeting the payment of a dividend of HUF 75,875,000,000 for the financial year 2020.

The Company publishes the audited parent company and consolidated financial statements as well as the Management Discussion and Analysis for the financial year of 2020.

The Board of Directors proposes to grant a waiver to the Board of Directors and its members under the Article 12.12. of the Articles of Association.

The Supervisory Board of the Company proposes to elect Ernst & Young Kft. to be the independent auditor of MOL Plc. for the financial year 2021 with a remuneration of HUF 89 million plus VAT.

The Board of Directors proposes granting the authorization to acquire treasury shares for the next 18 months.

The Board proposes re-electing JUDr. Oszkár Világi as a member of the Board of Directors for a five-year period, as mandate of JUDr. Oszkár Világi will expire on 30 April 2021.

The Board of Directors proposes the re-election of Mr. Ivan Mikloš and the election of Mr. Márton Nagy as members of the Supervisory Board and the Audit Committee, for a five-year period. The Board of Directors also proposes electing Mr. Péter Kaderják and Mr. Lajos Dorkota as members of the Supervisory Board for a five-year period.

The Board of Directors proposes to approve the modified Remuneration Policy.

Having regard that the Annual General Meeting may not be held in personal presence of the Shareholders, in accordance with Section 9 (2) of the Government Decree 502/2020. (XI. 16.), on 15 April 2021 the Board of Directors of the Company will decide on all proposals and proposed resolutions in the agenda items of the AGM instead of the Shareholders.

The Company will publish its final financial statements after their approval by the Annual General Meeting.

Downloadable documents:

MOL Plc Annual General Meeting 2021 Proposals

MOL Plc 2020 Audited Consolidated Financial Statement Before AGM

MOL Plc 2020 Audited Parent Company Financial Statement Before AGM