MOL Magyar Olaj es Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : Settlement of option agreement and terms and conditions of new share option agreement with Commerzbank A.G.

MOL Plc. ('MOL') hereby notifies the capital market participants in relation to the announcement as of 14 June 2021 of the following:

Under the share option agreement executed between MOL and Commerzbank A.G. ('Commerzbank') on 16 June 2020 888,250 pieces of MOL Series 'A' ordinary shares ('Shares') will be physically settled and 9,844,626 pieces of Shares will be cash settled on 18 June 2021. As a result, MOL acquires 888,250 treasury shares.

On 16 June 2021 MOL and Commerzbank entered into a share option agreement where MOL receives American call options and Commerzbank receives European put options in relation to 9,844,626 pieces of Shares with the effective date of 18 June 2021.

The maturity date of both the call and put options is 16 June 2022, and the strike price of both options is EUR 7.0089 per Share.

As a result of the transactions the number of treasury shares increases by 888,250 MOL owns directly and indirectly 61,439,112 'A' Series and 578 'C' Series MOL Ordinary shares.