  Homepage
  Equities
  Hungary
  Budapest Stock Exchange
  MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOL   HU0000153937

MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ÉS GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG

(MOL)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MOL Magyar Olaj es Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : Settlement of option agreement and terms and conditions of new share option agreement with Commerzbank A.G.

06/16/2021 | 11:20am EDT
MOL Plc. ('MOL') hereby notifies the capital market participants in relation to the announcement as of 14 June 2021 of the following:

Under the share option agreement executed between MOL and Commerzbank A.G. ('Commerzbank') on 16 June 2020 888,250 pieces of MOL Series 'A' ordinary shares ('Shares') will be physically settled and 9,844,626 pieces of Shares will be cash settled on 18 June 2021. As a result, MOL acquires 888,250 treasury shares.

On 16 June 2021 MOL and Commerzbank entered into a share option agreement where MOL receives American call options and Commerzbank receives European put options in relation to 9,844,626 pieces of Shares with the effective date of 18 June 2021.

The maturity date of both the call and put options is 16 June 2022, and the strike price of both options is EUR 7.0089 per Share.

As a result of the transactions the number of treasury shares increases by 888,250 MOL owns directly and indirectly 61,439,112 'A' Series and 578 'C' Series MOL Ordinary shares.

Disclaimer

MOL plc published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 15:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 125 B 17 686 M 17 686 M
Net income 2021 229 B 789 M 789 M
Net Debt 2021 885 B 3 054 M 3 054 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,32x
Yield 2021 4,27%
Capitalization 1 530 B 5 269 M 5 280 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 24 777
Free-Float 37,8%
Chart MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ÉS GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG
Duration : Period :
MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ÉS GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 2 521,57 HUF
Last Close Price 2 444,00 HUF
Spread / Highest target 22,7%
Spread / Average Target 3,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
József Molnár Group CEO & Non-Independent Director
Zsolt Hernádi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
József Farkas Simola Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Zoltán Sandor Áldott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Péter Ratatics Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ÉS GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG11.60%5 269
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION56.07%272 344
CHEVRON CORPORATION30.61%212 665
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD13.33%194 737
BP PLC30.57%94 480
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION19.60%83 454