MOL Magyar Olaj es Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : Settlement of option agreement and terms and conditions of new share option agreement with ING Bank N.V.

MOL Plc. ('MOL') hereby notifies the capital market participants in relation to the announcement as of 14 June 2021 of the following:

Under the share option agreement executed between MOL and ING Bank N.V. ('ING') on 17 June 2020 2,460,040 pieces of MOL Series 'A' ordinary shares ('Shares') will be physically settled and 36,719,933 pieces of Shares will be cash settled on 25 June 2021. As a result, MOL acquires 2,460,040 Shares.

Under the share option agreement entered into by MOL and ING on 14 June 2021 MOL receives American call options and ING receives European put options in relation to 36,719,933 pieces of Shares with the effective date of 25 June 2021. The maturity date of both the call and put options is 23 June 2022, and the strike price of both options is EUR 6.8742 per Share.

As a result of the transactions the number of treasury shares increase by 2,460,040, MOL owns directly and indirectly 63,899,152 'A' Series and 578 'C' Series MOL Ordinary shares.