    MOL   HU0000153937

MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ÉS GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG

(MOL)
MOL Magyar Olaj es Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : purchases service stations in Hungary

01/12/2022 | 04:56am EST
Budapest, 12 January 2022

MOL purchases service stations in Hungary

MOL Plc. ("MOL") hereby notifies the market participants of the following:

MOL signed an agreement with Norm Benzinkút Ltd. concerning the purchase of 79 service stations in Hungary.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations:

Tel: +36 1 464 1395

Email: investorrelations@mol.hu

Disclaimer

MOL plc published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 09:55:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
