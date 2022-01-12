MOL Magyar Olaj es Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : purchases service stations in Hungary

Budapest, 12 January 2022
MOL purchases service stations in Hungary
MOL Plc. ("MOL") hereby notifies the market participants of the following:
MOL signed an agreement with Norm Benzinkút Ltd. concerning the purchase of 79 service stations in Hungary.
