  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOL   HU0000153937

MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ÉS GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG

(MOL)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

MOL Magyar Olaj es Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : sold Treasury shares to ESOP Organization

01/21/2022 | 11:33am EST
Budapest, 21 January 2022

MOL sold Treasury shares to MOL ESOP Organization

MOL Plc. ("MOL") hereby notifies the market participants of the following:

MOL sold 373,513 pieces of "A" Series MOL Ordinary Shares to MOL Employee Share Ownership Program Organization ("MOL ESOP Organization").

Following the share sale transaction MOL directly and indirectly owns 94,905,088 "A" Series and 578 "C" Series MOL Ordinary shares.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations:

Tel:

+36 1 464 1395

Email:

investorrelations@mol.hu

Disclaimer

MOL plc published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 16:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 5 478 B 17 364 M 17 364 M
Net income 2021 460 B 1 460 M 1 460 M
Net Debt 2021 737 B 2 335 M 2 335 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,35x
Yield 2021 4,12%
Capitalization 1 661 B 5 286 M 5 264 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 24 580
Free-Float -
Chart MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ÉS GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG
Duration : Period :
MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ÉS GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 2 652,00 HUF
Average target price 3 081,86 HUF
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
József Molnár Group CEO & Non-Independent Director
Zsolt Hernádi Director
József Farkas Simola Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Zoltán Sandor Áldott Chairman-Supervisory Board
Péter Ratatics Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ÉS GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG5.56%5 286
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION19.74%310 193
CHEVRON CORPORATION9.46%247 611
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD4.62%211 816
BP PLC17.75%104 173
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION13.22%79 020