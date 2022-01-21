MOL Magyar Olaj es Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : sold Treasury shares to ESOP Organization

Budapest, 21 January 2022

MOL sold Treasury shares to MOL ESOP Organization

MOL Plc. ("MOL") hereby notifies the market participants of the following:

MOL sold 373,513 pieces of "A" Series MOL Ordinary Shares to MOL Employee Share Ownership Program Organization ("MOL ESOP Organization").

Following the share sale transaction MOL directly and indirectly owns 94,905,088 "A" Series and 578 "C" Series MOL Ordinary shares.

