    MOL   HU0000153937

MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ÉS GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG

(MOL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-10
2872.00 HUF   -1.44%
MOL Magyar Olaj es Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : wins concession for waste management services

07/15/2022 | 07:14am EDT
Budapest, 15 July 2022

MOL wins concession for waste management services

MOL Plc. ("MOL") hereby notifies the market of the following:

MOL was announced as a winner for the Hungarian state concession tender covering municipal waste management services. The concession agreement covers a period of 35 years with a commencement date of July 1, 2023. According to the agreement MOL will be responsible for the collection of close to 5 mn tonnes of municipal solid waste, will ensure its treatment and will make related investments.

MOL's binding offer for waste management services was submitted on June 3, 2022 in line with the requirements of the concession tender. A presentation with the key features of the binding offer and MOL's waste management strategy can be downloaded here.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations:

Tel:

+36 1 464 1395

Email:

investorrelations@mol.hu

Disclaimer

MOL plc published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 11:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
