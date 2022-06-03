Slovakia says hardest hit by Russia oil sanctions, expects solidarity

PRAGUE, June 3 (Reuters) - Slovakia said on Friday it would
be hardest hit by European Union sanctions on Russian oil and it
expected solidarity from Brussels to mitigate the impact.
The economy ministry said Slovakia had sought a three-year
derogation on trade in piped Russian oil and oil products, but
was unsuccessful as tough sanctions were approved with the aim
of hitting Russian revenues following its invasion of Ukraine.
"The embargo ... was approved in a version with direct
impact on the market for motor fuels and their production in
Slovakia," the ministry said in a statement.
"Within the declared solidarity we expect individual access
to resources from REPower EU," it said, referring to the EU's
plan to end dependence on Russian fossil fuels and tackle the
climate crisis.
The ministry said the final version of the sanctions meant
Slovakia could keep importing crude from Russia via the Druzhba
pipeline, but after eight months this could only be used for
production for the domestic market and oil product exports to
the neighbouring Czech Republic, which would be possible for
further 10 months.
Slovakia's only domestic refiner, Slovnaft, runs on Russian
oil.
It said on Thursday the sanctions would have a severe impact
on its production and create market shortages in fuels in the
region as it could not make technological changes in time.
The 124,000 barrel-per-day refinery, owned by Hungary's MOL
, is based near Slovakia's borders with Hungary and
Austria, and also has a product pipeline to the Czech Republic.
It exports the majority of its output, including diesel,
petrol, jet fuel, sulphur and plastics to a number of central
and west European countries and said forced a reduction in
capacity may also threaten supplies to the domestic market.
