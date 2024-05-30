Budapest, 30 May 2024
Fitch Ratings ("Fitch") affirmed MOL's investment grade credit rating at 'BBB-'
MOL Plc. ("MOL") hereby notifies the capital markets of the following:
Fitch affirmed MOL's 'BBB-'long-term investment grade credit rating and kept the 'stable' outlook unchanged.
For further information, please contact Investor Relations:
Tel:
+36 1 464 1395
Email:
investorrelations@mol.hu
