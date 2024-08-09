MOL GROUP
2024 HALF-YEAR REPORT
1
2024 HALF-YEAR REPORT OF MOL GROUP
Introduction
General information
MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas Plc. (Reuters: MOLB.BU, MOLBq.L, Bloomberg: MOL HB, MOL LI; website: www.molgroup.info), today announced its 2024 half-year report. This report contains consolidated, unaudited financial statements for the six-months period ended on 30 June 2024 as prepared by the management in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.
Contents
Management Discussion and Analysis
2
MOL Group Financial Results
2
Upstream
5
Downstream
9
Consumer services
12
Gas midstream
13
Circular Economy Services
14
Non-financial Overview
15
Integrated Corporate Risk Management
16
Outlook on strategic horizon
19
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
21
Appendices
50
2
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
MOL Group Financial Results
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
YoY
Financial Highlights (HUF bn)
H1 2024
H1 2023
Ch %
Ch %
2,046.2
2,372.6
1,960.8
21
Net sales revenues (8)
4,418.9
4,007.4
10
255.4
311.9
160.8
94
EBITDA
567.3
433.3
31
255.4
311.9
160.8
94
EBITDA excl. special items(1)
567.3
433.3
31
257.7
300.1
140.8
113
Clean CCS-based EBITDA (1) (2) (10)
557.8
399.7
40
151.0
197.3
70.6
180
Profit from operation
348.3
245.9
42
151.0
197.3
70.6
180
Profit from operation excl. special items(1)
348.3
245.9
42
153.4
185.4
50.6
267
Clean CCS-based operating profit (1) (2) (10)
338.8
212.3
60
(15.2)
(11.6)
17.0
n.a.
Net financial gain / (expenses)
(26.8)
34.6
n.a.
95.9
165.3
78.4
111
Net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent
261.2
244.8
7
225.8
132.6
(177.4)
n.a.
Operating cash flow before ch. in working capital
358.4
59.5
502
103.7
160.6
9.7
n.a.
Operating cash flow
264.3
277.3
(5)
EARNINGS PER SHARE
129.6
224.4
105.3
113
Basic EPS, HUF(6)
353.8
328.8
8
129.6
224.4
105.3
113
Basic EPS excl. special items, HUF (1)(6)
353.8
328.8
8
INDEBTEDNESS
0.64
0.82
0.30
n.a.
Simplified Net debt/EBITDA
0.82
0.30
n.a.
14.2%
19.4%
10.0%
n.a.
Net gearing(16)
19.4%
10.0%
n.a.
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
YoY
Financial Highlights (USD mn)
H1 2024
H1 2023
Ch %
Ch %
5,718
6,524
5,725
14
Net sales revenues(3)(8)
12,242
11,378
8
711
859
470
83
EBITDA(3)
1,570
1,221
29
711
859
470
83
EBITDA excl. special items(1) (3)
1,570
1,221
29
718
825
411
101
Clean CCS-based EBITDA (1) (2) (3) (10)
1,544
1,125
37
420
543
206
164
Profit from operation(3)
963
689
40
420
543
206
164
Profit from operation excl. special items(1) (3)
963
689
40
427
510
148
245
Clean CCS-based operating profit (1) (2) (3) (10)
937
593
58
(43)
(32)
50
n.a.
Net financial gain / (expenses) (3)
(75)
98
n.a.
265
456
229
99
Net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent(3)
721
687
5
629
365
(518)
n.a.
Operating cash flow before ch. in working capital(3)
994
136
632
280
439
28
n.a.
Operating cash flow(3)
719
772
(7)
EARNINGS PER SHARE
0.36
0.62
0.31
100
Basic EPS, USD (3)(6)
0.98
0.92
7
0.36
0.62
0.31
100
Basic EPS excl. special items, USD(1)(3)(6)
0.98
0.92
7
- Special items of operating profit, EBITDA are detailed in Appendix II. and IV.
- (3) (6) (8) (10) (16) Please see Appendix XI.
3
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
YoY
EBITDA Excluding Special Items (HUF bn)(1)
H1 2024
H1 2023
Ch %
Ch %
93.6
103.2
33.9
205
Upstream
196.9
136.8
44
101.7
158.6
52.7
201
Downstream
260.3
173.5
50
105.5
148.2
35.0
323
CCS-based Downstream EBITDA (2)
253.6
143.7
76
28.4
20.2
20.4
(1)
Gas Midstream
48.5
49.1
(1)
51.6
70.7
59.9
18
Consumer Services
122.3
105.6
16
(3.7)
(3.7)
(0.8)
386
Circular Economy Services
(7.4)
(2.3)
220
(16.0)
(26.6)
(36.4)
(27)
Corporate and other
(42.5)
(53.4)
(20)
(0.3)
(10.4)
31.0
n.a.
Intersegment transfers (9)
(10.8)
24.0
n.a.
257.7
300.1
140.8
113
Clean CCS-based EBITDA for continuing operation(2) (10)
557.8
399.7
40
255.4
311.9
160.8
94
Total EBITDA excluding special items continuing operation
567.3
433.3
31
0.9
(41.6)
0.1
n.a.
Total EBITDA excluding special items discontinued operation
(40.7)
0.8
n.a.
256.3
270.4
160.9
68
Total EBITDA excluding special items
526.6
434.1
21
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
YoY
EBITDA Excluding Special Items (USD mn)(1)
H1 2024
H1 2023
Ch %
Ch %
262
283
99
186
Upstream
545
382
43
281
438
154
184
Downstream
719
487
47
293
408
102
299
CCS-based Downstream EBITDA (2)
701
402
74
79
55
60
(8)
Gas Midstream
135
139
(3)
144
194
174
11
Consumer Services
338
302
12
(10)
(10)
(3)
233
Circular Economy Services
(20)
(7)
211
(44)
(73)
(106)
(31)
Corporate and other
(117)
(153)
(23)
(1)
(29)
92
n.a.
Intersegment transfers (9)
(30)
72
n.a.
718
825
411
101
Clean CCS-based EBITDA for continuing operation(2) (10)
1,544
1,125
37
711
859
470
83
Total EBITDA excluding special items continuing operation
1,570
1,221
29
2
(113)
1
n.a.
Total EBITDA excluding special items discontinued operation
(111)
3
n.a.
713
746
471
58
Total EBITDA Excluding Special Items
1,459
1,224
19
- Special items of operating profit, EBITDA are detailed in Appendix II. and IV.
- (9) Please see Appendix XI.
Financial highlights
- MOL profit before tax reached USD 534 mn in Q2 and USD 916 mn YTD, progressing towards USD ~1.6 bn annual guidance
- Group Clean CCS EBITDA doubled YoY and increased by 15% QoQ to USD 825 mn, with YTD operating CF after WC of USD 719 mn
- Resilient production and elevated HC prices remained supportive of Upstream EBITDA, increasing by 8% QoQ to USD 283 mn
- Despite heavy turnarounds and refining margin falling QoQ, Downstream Clean CCS EBITDA came in at USD 408 mn as sales was strong and petchem was in the black on EBITDA level
- Consumer Services EBITDA reached USD 194 mn with continuing improvement in non-fuel margin
- Circular Economy Services EBITDA amounted to USD 10 mn loss as Deposit Refund System is initiated
- Government take was below base as the revenue-based tax was already recognized for the full year in Q1 and the Brent-Ural tax burden decreased due to the spread narrowing
Operational and other highlights
- Polyol complex inaugurated in May
- Design phase started for 40 ktpa chemical recycling unit in Hungary
- Brent-Uraltaxation to change as of 1 August and tax as the tax base increases to the realized Brent-Ural spread above 5 USD /bbl from previous 7.5 USD /bbl
- Update on crude supply:
- Sanctions imposed by Ukraine on Lukoil have so far not caused interruptions in crude flows via Ukraine but there are downside risks to the current setup
- Should the crude flows via the Druzhba pipeline drop significantly, MOL can increase its utilization of the Adriatic pipeline and supply ca. 80% of its landlocked refineries' intake, although entailing higher technical risks and logistics costs
- MOL is working actively on potential long-term solutions with stakeholders to secure crude supply flows
- MOL is continuing with its crude diversification investments to become more flexible in crude oil sourcing
4
Zsolt Hernádi, MOL Chairman & CEO, comments:
"Our company is under pressure in many ways. First, we need to ensure security of supply in the region in the long run. For that we are working day-in-and-out on securing all transportation options and maximizing our oil feedstock diversity and refinery flexibility. Second, we continue delivering our transformation agenda relying solely on our own resources as these diversity and transformation programs do not receive any kind of community funding. Third, we remain committed to delivering our long-term strategy to create value and provide return for our shareholders.
It is not easy to reach these goals especially as Government takes and regulatory burden in CEE add an extra stress on us. This is reflected by the fact that the contribution of our main Hungarian businesses has been marginal to the financial performance of MOL Group in 2024 so far.
Despite all of these, I am very proud of MOL Group as our company continues to deliver stable and reliable performance in this unpredictable and volatile market environment. This demonstrates the resilience and strength of our company and our people."
5
UPSTREAM
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
YoY
Segment IFRS results (HUF bn)
H1 2024
H1 2023
Ch %
Ch %
93.6
103.2
33.9
204
EBITDA
196.9
136.8
44
93.6
103.2
33.9
204
EBITDA excl. spec. items(1)
196.9
136.8
44
63.3
65.9
8.4
685
Operating profit/(loss)
129.2
80.7
60
63.3
65.9
8.4
685
Operating profit/(loss) excl. spec. items(1)
129.2
80.7
60
25.9
27.5
29.9
(8)
CAPEX and investments
53.4
58.0
(8)
3.9
4.3
1.6
169
o/w exploration CAPEX
8.1
6.1
33
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
YoY
Hydrocarbon Production (mboepd)
H1 2024
H1 2023
Ch %
Ch %
38.0
39.0
35.8
9
Crude oil production(4)
38.5
38.8
(1)
10.2
10.7
10.0
7
Hungary
10.5
9.9
6
9.3
9.3
9.8
(5)
Croatia
9.3
9.8
(5)
3.5
4.3
0.1
n.a.
Kurdistan Region of Iraq
3.9
2.3
70
0.6
0.5
0.4
25
Pakistan
0.6
0.4
50
12.8
12.3
13.5
n.a.
Azerbaijan
12.6
14.3
(12)
1.7
1.8
2.0
(10)
Other International
1.7
2.1
(19)
38.5
37.4
37.7
(1)
Natural gas production
38.0
38.0
0
22.2
21.8
21.0
4
Hungary
22.0
21.1
4
11.6
11.7
12.2
(4)
Croatia
11.6
12.4
(6)
3.0
2.9
3.5
(17)
o/w. Croatia offshore
2.9
3.5
(17)
4.6
3.8
4.5
(16)
Pakistan
4.2
4.5
(7)
0.2
0.2
0.0
n.a.
Other International
0.2
0.0
n.a.
4.4
4.1
4.7
(13)
Condensate(5)
4.2
4.7
(11)
2.7
2.6
2.8
(7)
Hungary
2.6
2.7
(4)
0.7
0.7
0.9
(22)
Croatia
0.7
0.9
(22)
1.0
0.8
1.0
(20)
Pakistan
0.9
1.1
(18)
80.9
80.5
78.1
3
Average hydrocarbon production of fully consolidated
80.7
81.6
(1)
companies
3.6
3.5
3.9
(10)
Russia (Baitex)
3.6
3.9
(8)
1.3
1.6
0.0
n.a.
Kazakhstan
1.5
0.0
n.a.
0.2
0.5
0.0
n.a.
Hungary
0.3
0.0
n.a.
6.4
5.9
5.3
11
Kurdistan Region of Iraq (Pearl Petroleum)
6.1
6.0
2
11.4
11.6
9.2
26
Average hydrocarbon production of joint ventures and
11.5
10.0
15
associated companies
92.3
92.1
87.3
5
Group level average hydrocarbon production
92.2
91.6
1
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
YoY
Main external macro factors
H1 2024
H1 2023
Ch %
Ch %
83.2
85.0
78.1
9
Brent dated (USD/bbl)
84.1
79.6
6
50.9
58.0
64.7
(10)
HUF/USD average
54.4
81.1
(33)
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
YoY
Average realised hydrocarbon price
H1 2024
H1 2023
Ch %
Ch %
75.1
75.4
74.4
1
Crude oil and condensate price (USD/bbl)
75.3
74.7
1
44.0
46.3
57.1
(19)
Average realised gas price (USD/boe)
45.2
69.3
(35)
61.7
63.3
66.8
(5)
Total hydrocarbon price (USD/boe)
62.5
72.4
(14)
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
YoY
Production cost (USD/boe)
H1 2024
H1 2023
Ch %
Ch %
6.2
6.2
6.4
(3)
Average unit OPEX of fully consolidated companies
6.2
6.3
(2)
3.1
3.1
2.1
48
Average unit OPEX of joint ventures and associated companies
3.1
2.1
48
5.8
5.8
5.9
(2)
Group level average unit OPEX
5.8
5.8
0
All figures are represented for continuing operations, i.e. excluding UK
- Special items affected operating profit and EBITDA are detailed in Appendix II. and IV
- (5) Please see Appendix XI.
6
Second quarter 2024 results
Upstream EBITDA, excluding special items, amounted to HUF 103bn (USD 283mn) in Q2 2024 for continued operations, an increase of HUF 10bn (10%) compared to the previous quarter, and a HUF 69bn (205%) increase compared to Q2 2023, when revenue-based tax in Hungary had negative impact on EBITDA.
- Average realized hydrocarbon price increased by 3% to 63 USD/boe in Q2 2024 compared to the previous quarter. This was driven by a 5% quarter-on-quarter increase in realized gas price.
- Group-levelaverage unit direct production cost, including JVs and associates, remained at the Q1 level of 5.8 USD/boe.
(-) Average daily hydrocarbon production, including JVs and associates, decreased by 0.3 mboepd (0.3%) compared to the previous quarter and amounted to 92.1 mboepd in Q2 2024. Lower volumes were driven by pipeline operator system constraints in Pakistan, entitlement change in Azerbaijan and several days of Pearl shutdown due to drone attack, partially offset by higher domestic demand in Shaikan.
First half 2024 results
EBITDA, excluding special items, amounted to HUF 197bn (USD 545mn) in H1 2024 for continued operations, an increase of 44% versus the previous year. The Upstream segment remained a strong cash-flow contributor to the Group.
- EBITDA in H1 2023 was negatively impacted by the revenue-based tax and higher mining royalty.
- Average daily hydrocarbon production, including JVs and associates, increased by 0.7 mboepd (1%) to 92.2 mboepd in H1 2024 compared to H1 2023, driven by continuous Shaikan production, start of production in Kazakhstan and higher volumes in Hungary, partially reduced due to ACG entitlement change and natural decline in Croatia and ACG.
(-) 14% decrease in average realized hydrocarbon prices, compared to H1 2023: 1% year-on-year increase in the realized crude oil and condensate price, while realized gas prices decreased by 35% over the same period of the previous year.
Upstream operating update
In H1 2024 Upstream organic CAPEX without equity assets amounted to HUF 53bn (USD 148mn), decreasing by 8% year-on-year, primarily due to the suspension of development projects in Kurdistan after the export pipeline closure, and lower development spending in the CEE, which was partially offset by higher exploration spending in Croatia and Pakistan. More than 90% of organic CAPEX was spent in the CEE region and Azerbaijan (HUF 50bn; USD 138mn).
H1 2024
Hungary
Croatia
Kurdistan Region of
Pakistan
Azerbaijan
Other
Total - H1
Total - H1
HUF bn
Iraq
2024
2023
Exploration
4.7
2.6
0.0
0.5
0.3
0.0
8.1
6.1
Development
6.2
4.8
0.0
1.0
23.3
1.3
36.5
44.7
Other
1.3
6.3
0.6
0.1
0.5
0.0
8.8
7.2
Total - H1 2024
12.2
13.7
0.6
1.6
24.1
1.3
53.4
Total - H1 2023
15.2
11.4
5.2
(1.0)
24.4
2.8
58.0
CEE region
Hungary
Hungarian production amounted to 35.1 mboepd in H1 2024, 3% higher than in the same period last year. The increase is mainly the result of the better base production, intensive production optimization and O&GD joint venture production.
Exploration
- The successful shallow gas exploration work program continued in H1 2024 with drilling 2 wells, both resulting in discoveries.
- Following the discovery in 2022, the Vecsés appraisal program began, with the drilling of the Vecsés-1 well, which is already in production, and the Vecsés-3 well, which will be tested in the third quarter of the year.
- Pécel 3D seismic acquisition has started.
7
Field Development
- Endrőd-É-21well has been tied-in and is in production.
- Vecsés gathering station final detailed designs have been obtained, the permitting process is underway.
Production Optimization
- Production optimization program continued in H1 2024, with 22 well workovers performed.
Croatia
Production in Croatia was 21.6 mboepd in H1 2024, 7% lower than in H1 2023. Natural decline of main oil and gas fields, partially mitigated by better well performance after performing well workovers.
Exploration
- 40% working interest in the Sava-07 onshore exploration block was acquired from Vermillion. Out of 3 drilled wells, 2 have been tested and post well analysis is in progress.
- 3D Virovitica seismic acquisition has started.
- Magnetotelluric activities on the Leščan and Međimurje geothermal licenses have been completed.
Field Development
- Settlement of the property legal relations of Zalata-Dravica gas pipeline is in progress.
Production optimization
- The Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) project on Ivanić and Žutica oil fields continued with CO2 and water injection.
- 21 onshore well workovers were performed during H1 2024.
Romania
Exploration
- Activities aimed at delivering the remaining committed work program continued for licences EX-1 and EX-5.
MEA region
Kurdistan Region of Iraq
Shaikan
- Production was 3.9 mboepd in H1 2024, 69% higher than the same period in 2023, mainly attributable to the export line closure in March 2023. Production for domestic sales restarted in July 2023, while the imposed export restrictions are still in force.
Pearl
- H1 2024 average production reached 6.1 mboepd, 2% higher than in H1 2023, due to higher demand and a partial shutdown in Q2 2023.
- The Khor Mor gas plant expansion project, KM250, construction works are on hold due to safety concerns after a drone attack at the end of April.
Pakistan
Production reached 5.6 mboepd during H1 2024, which is 6% lower than the same period in 2023. The decrease was caused by pipeline operator system constraints, natural decline and wells shut-in due to operational/safety requirements.
Exploration
- In TAL Block, the Razgir-1 well was drilled and well testing is underway, with encouraging results, potentially allowing for 3.5-4 mboepd production (MOL entitlement est. 300-350 boepd).
- In Margala and Karak blocks, seismic data reprocessing is in progress.
- DG Khan block procurement process for Gravity Survey is in progress.
Field Development
- Makori East-5 sidetrack well was put in production in January 2024.
- Makori East Secondary Compression detailed engineering and procurement of material/LLIs is in progress.
- Various studies and field models have been prepared.
8
Egypt
- Production in Egypt was 1.9 mboepd, 12% higher than in H1 2023, attributable to the Ras Qattara concession entitlement change and new production from East Damanhur concession.
- In the East Bir El Nus, an exploration concession in Egypt's Western Desert, dynamite holes are being drilled for seismic acquisition.
- Drilling campaign on North Bahariya concession has started.
- One well was drilled and completed under the Ras Quattara concession.
CIS region
Azerbaijan
- Average daily entitlement production of H1 2024 was 12.6 mboepd. This 12% decrease is attributable to baseline decline and oil price impact on entitlement.
- Drilling program activities are in progress, with 10 new wells delivered in H1 2024.
- The first Azeri Central East (ACE) well started production in April, while drilling of the second well is in progress.
Russia
- Production in Russia was 3.6 mboepd in H1 2024. It is 9% decrease compared to the same period in 2023, mainly driven by the natural decline and limited investments.
Kazakhstan
- Production reached 1.5 mboepd during H1 2024, after the first gas in December 2023.
- In April, Flooding Emergency was announced by Government. Construction sites were suspended, equipment and personnel were evacuated, but production remained uninterrupted.
9
DOWNSTREAM
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
YoY
Segment IFRS results (HUF bn)
H1 2024
H1 2023
Ch %
Ch %
101.7
158.6
52.7
201
EBITDA
260.3
173.5
50
101.7
158.6
52.7
201
EBITDA excl. spec. items(1)
260.3
173.5
50
105.5
148.2
35.0
323
Clean CCS-based EBITDA(1) (2)
253.6
143.7
76
(13.0)
5.5
(4.2)
n.a.
o/w Petrochemicals(1) (2)
(7.4)
(21.5)
(66)
61.9
118.8
14.2
737
Operating profit/(loss) reported
180.7
95.6
89
61.9
118.8
14.2
737
Operating profit/(loss) excl. spec. items(1)
180.7
95.6
89
65.6
108.3
(3.5)
n.a.
Clean CCS-based operating profit/(loss)(1) (2)
174.0
65.8
164
66.6
69.4
40.6
71
CAPEX
136.0
68.9
97
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
YoY
Refinery margin
H1 2024
H1 2023
Ch %
Ch %
10.3
6.8
5.5
24
Brent-based MOL Group refinery margin (USD/bbl) (14)
8.5
7.4
15
10.6
7.2
6.0
20
Brent-based Complex refinery margin (MOL+Slovnaft)
8.9
7.8
14
(USD/bbl)(14)
208.9
214.2
219.4
(2)
MOL Group Variable petrochemicals margin (EUR/t)
211.5
182.0
16
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
YoY
External refined product and petrochemical sales by country
H1 2024
H1 2023
Ch %
Ch %
(kt)
1,120
1,262
1,267
0
Hungary
2,382
2,312
3
480
528
536
(1)
Slovakia
1,008
1,079
(7)
514
648
630
3
Croatia
1,162
1,093
6
342
365
347
5
Italy
707
644
10
1,762
2,030
1,972
3
Other markets
3,792
3,686
3
4,218
4,833
4,752
2
Total
9,051
8,814
3
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
YoY
External refined and petrochemical product sales by product
H1 2024
H1 2023
Ch %
Ch %
(kt)
3,941
4,525
4,442
2
Total refined products
8,466
8,179
4
764
896
890
1
o/w Motor gasoline
1,660
1,606
3
2,429
2,707
2,669
1
o/w Diesel
5,136
4,948
4
33
56
32
75
o/w Fuel oil
89
79
13
75
166
160
4
o/w Bitumen
241
232
4
277
308
310
(1)
Total petrochemicals products
585
635
(8)
47
48
40
20
o/w Olefin products
94
78
21
211
236
251
(6)
o/w Polymer products
447
516
(13)
20
24
19
26
o/w Butadiene products
44
41
7
4,218
4,833
4,752
2
Total refined and petrochemicals products
9,051
8,814
3
- Special items affected operating profit and EBITDA are detailed in Appendix II. and IV.
- (15) Please see Appendix XI.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
MOL plc published this content on 08 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2024 23:20:50 UTC.