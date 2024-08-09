Absolute GHG emission reduction2 target for 2030 set at ca. 25% compared to 2019, equalling 33% on like-for like1 terms, more ambitious than in 2021 strategy

No segment-level targets set in order to allow capitalizing on integrated model and ensure flexibility

Absolute Scope 3 emissions are expected to decrease by 5-10% by 2030 (from 2019)

From 2024 onwards, GHG and TRIR KPIs are also introduced in managerial short-term incentives