MOL GROUP
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
MAY 2024
MOL GROUP IN BRIEF
INTEGRATED CENTRAL EUROPEAN MID-CAP OIL & GAS COMPANY
CORE ACTIVITIES
UPSTREAM
DOWNSTREAM
CONSUMER
GAS
WASTE
SERVICES
Exploration
Petrochemicals
MIDSTREAM
MANAGEMENT
Retail
Production
Refining
Mobility
CLEAN CCS EBITDA BY SEGMENTS IN 2023 (USD MN)1
UPSTREAM
DOWNSTREAM
CONSUMER
GAS
953
1,328
695
265
KEY FIGURES
CAPITAL MARKETS
BUSINESS / ASSETS
Market
Free float
Countries
~25,000
~90
Reserves
cap.
(Mmboe)
30+
USD 6.5 bn
46%
Employees
Production
335
(mboepd)
INVESTMENT
USD 3.9
380
Steam
2,400+
Retail
cracker
transactions
GRADE
bn
Refinery
capacity
Service
per day
Credit
Available
capacity
890 (ktpa)
stations 1,000,000+
rating
Liquidity
(kbpd)
2
(1) "Corporate and other" segment and intersegment eliminations omitted.
MOL IS THE DOMINANT O&G PLAYER OF THE CEE REGION
RUSSIA
AZERBAIJAN
#3
POLAND
KAZAKHSTAN
#1
#1
#3
#2
SLOVAKIA
CZECHIA
#1
#1
HUNGARY
PAKISTAN
#2
#2
#3
#3
HQ
ROMANIA
IRAQ
SLOVENIA
EGYPT
FLAGSHIP COUNTRIES 1
CORE COUNTRIES 2
#1
#1
#2
#2
INTERNATIONAL UPSTREAM
CROATIA
SERBIA
FUEL WHOLESALE MARKET POSITION 3
#
#
FUEL RETAIL MARKET POSITION 3
#1
#1
#3
MONTENEGRO
1 Countries with a refinery unit and at least 30% market share in Downstream and Consumer Services.
BiH
2 Countries with at least 10% market share in Consumer Services or fuel wholesale.
3 Company estimates
3
ESG: SECTOR-LEADING RATINGS AND DISCLOSURE
TOP POSITIONS ACROSS LEADING ESG RATINGS
INDEXES AND RATINGS
"AA" rating sixth
year in a row,
staying at the top
~20% among
integrated O&G
peers
Climate Change:
'B' rating in Climate
Management
Change for the 3rd
Water Security:
year, above
regional peers in
Awareness
several subtopics
Gold Medal
(top 5%)
DISCLOSURE
Leading ESG disclosure through Integrated Reporting using the following internationally recognised standards:
High risk category due to industry exposure - however, MOL Group's management of ESG risks is rated strong
ESG Risk Rating:
30.3 High risk
ESG Risk Management:
69.3 Strong
4
AGENDA
THE MOL GROUP EQUITY STORY
GROUP STRATEGY AND SUSTAINABILITY
6
DOWNSTREAM
12
WASTE MANAGEMENT
20
CONSUMER SERVICES
26
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION
35
FINANCIALS
42
SUPPORTING SLIDES
50
Q1 2024 RECAP(LINK TO Q1 2024 RESULTS)
59
THE MOL GROUP EQUITY STORY
GROUP STRATEGY AND SUSTAINABILITY
NAVIGATING THE COMPLEXITIES OF THE ENERGY TRANSITION
CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES IN A SHIFTING LANDSCAPE
AFFORDABILITY
Sustainability regulations: ambitious goals, but high uncertainty regarding markets & technologies
Geopolitical tensions: need for supply diversification & improved European competitiveness
Customer expectations: predictable & affordable energy supply
SUSTAINABILITY
SUPPLY SECURITY
- The energy transition poses both challenges and opportunities, requiring a nuanced approach to balance sustainability, energy security, and economic competitiveness.
7
TRANSITION PATH BASED ON RESILIENT MOL GROWTH MODEL
HIGH-GROWTH AND PROFITABLE CEE CORE OPERATIONS AND INTERNATIONAL E&P ENABLE SMOOTH DIVERSIFICATION AWAY FROM FOSSIL FUELS
DS
E&P
UPSTREAM CEE
Partly satisfies the HC need for Downstream and/or generates stable cash flow for the Group
REFINING AND MARKETING
Significant value added with highly efficient units securing the fuel supply
ESG
LOW CARBON CIRCULAR
E&P
Already started low-carbon circular projects
DS
to enter into waste management, biogas
production, green hydrogen, solar and other
means of energy production. Continued
expansion brings efficiency, self-reliance, and
compliance with EU sustainability-related
regulations
CS
GM
of CEE
CONSUMER SERVICES
Mobility provider with 2,400 service stations across CEE to capture the consumer end of the O&G value chain
GAS MIDSTREAM
Regulated business (asset base and return) generating cash for high- return investments in other segments
E&P
CS
OPERATIONAL
ESG
MODEL SECURES
TRANSITION WITH
GROWTH AND
DS
RESILIENCE
INTERNATIONAL UPSTREAM
Continued presence in Int'l upstream projects to generate cash and provide hedge for the other segments of the Group
DIGITISED RETAILER
Expansion in alternative fuel, car-sharing,non-fuel and highly digitised services allow for tackling transition
PETROCHEMICALS
Skewing downstream production towards petrochemicals also serves as a diversification from fossil fuels
8
HIGHER INVESTMENT TO SHAPE A SUSTAINABLE TOMORROW
LOW-CARBON CAPEX TO ACCELERATE AND MOVE BETWEEN 30-40% OF TOTAL CAPEX TO REALISE TRANSITION IN NEXT DECADES
2018-23 Organic CAPEX distribution (Since Shape Tomorrow Strategy)
(yearly avg., real 2024)
Sustain
Strategic
USD ~1.3 bn
72%
USD
~1.8 bn
28%
USD
~0.5 bn
2025-30 Organic CAPEX distribution
(yearly avg., real 2024)
56%
USD ~1.1 bn
USD
~1.9 bn
USD ~0.8 bn
44%
- 2025-2030Organic CAPEX spend to increase by 5%+ on average in real terms to accelerate transition
- Keep sustain CAPEX low (close to previous year's average level) thanks to efficiency gains resulting from past and ongoing projects
- Increase share of transformational CAPEX with low-carbon share of total CAPEX targeted at 30-40%
- Investments continue to be deployed selectively depending on risk-return profile
Low-
carbon
<10%
30-40%
9
2030 EMISSION REDUCTION TARGET RAISED
LIKE-FOR-LIKE SCOPE 1&2 GHG EMISSION REDUCTION EXPECTATION INCREASED TO 33% FROM PREVIOUS TARGET OF 30%; GHG EMISSION TO DECREASE BY 25% IN ABSOLUTE TERMS
SCOPE 1&2 GHG EMISSION (Mt)
Like-for-like1
Absolute2
REDUCTION AMBITION HIGHER
MOL committed to achieve 2050 net climate
neutrality
8
7
6
5
4
3
2
1
0
-10%-30%
7.6
0.1 0.1 6.9
0.1 0.0
6.4
6.1
1.0 0.6
-33%
5.3 5.1
-25%
7.6
0.1 0.1 7.2 0.0
0.1
5.7
6.4 6.1
1.0 1.0
Absolute GHG emission reduction2 target for 2030 set at ca. 25% compared to 2019, equalling 33% on like-for like1 terms, more ambitious than in 2021 strategy
No segment-level targets set in order to allow capitalizing on integrated model and ensure flexibility
Absolute Scope 3 emissions are expected to decrease by 5-10% by 2030 (from 2019)
From 2024 onwards, GHG and TRIR KPIs are also introduced in managerial short-term incentives
2019
2022
2030 old 2030 new
E&P DS CS Other Total
2019 2022 2030
STRONGER SHORT-TERM COMMITMENT TO ACHIEVE CLIMATE GOALS
1 Like-for-like emissions only include GHG emissions of 2019 asset base.
10
2 Absolute target-setting methodology in line with requirements set by EU Directive 2022/2464 (CSRD) on corporate sustainability reporting.
