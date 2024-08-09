SECOND QUARTER 2024 RESULTS
HIGHLIGHTS
OF THE QUARTER
2024 GUIDANCE REITERATED
GROUP PROFIT BEFORE
TAX 1
GROUP CLEAN CCS
EBITDA
OIL & GAS
PRODUCTION1
CRUDE PROCESSING2
GROUP CAPEX
(ORGANIC)
NET DEBT/EBITDA
HSE - TRIR3
- Continuing operations. i.e. excluding UK
- MOL Danube Refinery + Slovnaft refinery
- Total Recordable Injury Rate
H1 2023
RESULTS
USD 807 MN
USD 1,125 MN
91.6 MBOEPD
5.95 MT
USD 473 MN
0.30X
1.28
H1 2024
RESULTS
USD 916 MN
USD 1,544 MN
92.2 MBOEPD
5.44 MT
USD 685 MN
0.82X
1.29
2024
GUIDANCE
~USD 1.6 BN
~USD 3.0 BN
~90 MBOEPD
~12 MT
~1.7 BN
<1.0X
~1.3
Q2 2024 CLEAN CCS EBITDA AT USD 825 MN
ROBUST SALES IN DOWNSTREAM AND UPSTREAM AND RETAIL EXPANSION FUELLED RESULTS
FINANCIALS
MOL profit before tax reached USD 534 mn in Q2 and USD 916 mn YTD, progressing towards USD ~1.6 bn annual guidance
Group Clean CCS EBITDA doubled YoY and increased by 15% QoQ to USD 825 mn, with YTD operating CF after WC of USD 719 mn
Resilient production and elevated HC prices remained supportive of Upstream EBITDA, increasing by 8% QoQ to USD 283 mn
Despite heavy turnarounds and refining margin falling QoQ, Downstream Clean CCS EBITDA came in at USD 408 mn as sales was strong and petchem was in the black on EBITDA level
Consumer Services EBITDA reached USD 194 mn with continuing improvement in non-fuel margin
Circular Economy Services EBITDA amounted to USD 10 mn loss as Deposit Refund System is initiated
Government take was below base as the revenue-based tax was already recognized for the full year in Q1 and the Brent-Ural tax burden decreased due to the spread narrowing
OPERATIONAL AND OTHER DEVELOPMENTS
Polyol complex inaugurated in May
Design phase started for 40 ktpa chemical recycling unit in Hungary
Brent-Ural taxation to change as of 1 August and tax as the tax base increases to the realized Brent-Ural spread above 5 USD /bbl from previous 7.5 USD /bbl
UPDATE ON CRUDE SUPPLY
Sanctions imposed by Ukraine on Lukoil have so far not caused interruptions in crude flows via Ukraine but there are downside risks to the current setup
Should the crude flows via the Druzhba pipeline drop significantly, MOL can increase its utilization of the Adriatic pipeline and supply ca. 80% of its landlocked refineries' intake, although entailing higher technical risks and logistics costs
MOL is working actively on potential long-term solutions with stakeholders to secure crude supply flows
MOL is continuing with its crude diversification investments to become more flexible in crude oil sourcing
TRIR FLAT YOY AND MEETING GUIDANCE
SUSTAINALYTICS RATING IMPROVEMENT FROM HIGH TO MEDIUM RISK
TOTAL RECORDABLE INJURY RATE (TRIR)
1.4
+1%
1.3
1.2
1.1
1.0
0.9
0.8
0.7
1.13
1.27
1.40
1.31
1.28
1.29
0.6
0.5
0.4
0.3
0.2
0.1
2020
2021
2022
2023
2023 H1
2024 H1
Guidance for 2024 (1.3)
TRIR RESULTS
TRIR is slightly below the tolerable limit of 1.3 set for 2024
Most of the recordable injuries were slip & trip related injuries (not related to oil & gas industry specific hazards and risks)
One third-party fatality occurred during the period in logistics operation in Romania (collision of passenger car with contractor's fuel tank truck)
SUSTAINALYTICS RATING UPDATE 2024
Sustainalytics ESG risk rating improved from 'High' to 'Medium' risk category - putting Mol Group to the top 14th percentile of Integrated Oil & Gas producers
KEY GROUP QUARTERLY FINANCIALS
EBITDA AT USD 825 MN IN Q2 2024
YOY AND QOQ COMPARISONS DISORTED BY EXTRAORDINARY TAXATION
SEGMENT CLEAN CCS EBITDA (USD mn)
COMMENTS
+101%
976992
714
411
99
103
175
60
-25
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
US
CS
GM
DS
CES
C & O1
+15%
825
- 283
408
293
144
194
79
55
-10-10 -49
-105
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Upstream
Stable extra tax-adjusted result with production and realized prices flat QoQ
Downstream
R&M sales slightly up despite the drop in crude processing; petchem EBITDA turns positive after 6 quarters of negative contribution
Consumer Services
Continuing strengthening non-fuel margin drives segment results upwards
Gas Midstream
EBITDA generation remains robust but slightly below record 2023 levels
Circular Economy Services
Quarterly EBITDA contribution negative again with extra costs related to new system starts
(1) Corporate and Other segment includes Inter-segment items and Circular Economy Services (CES) until Q4 2023.
CAPEX UP SIGNIFICANTLY ON TURNAROUND WORKS IN DOWNSTREAM
TOTAL GROUP CAPEX (USD mn)
-40%
+16%
614
605
337
370
350
320
76
1
197
87
72
3
191
119
4
185
1
41
33
23
29
23
16
6
5
19
32
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Inorganic
Organic DS
Organic CES
Organic C&O
Organic US
Organic CS
Organic GM
ORGANIC CAPEX YTD (USD mn)
TOTAL GROUP CAPEX (USD mn)
-40%
+16%
614
605
0
337
350
370
320
486
1
14
197
3
266
335
233
197
162
80
70
119
84
35
33
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Transformational CAPEX
Sustain CAPEX
Inorganic
COMMENTS
+45%
473
165
197
55
4
9
44
H1 2023
685
148
Organic US
Organic CES
Organic DS
Organic GM
Organic CS
Organic C&O
376
63
48 7 43
H1 2024
YTD organic investments up by over USD 200 mn YoY in H1 2024, led by turnarounds in Downstream affecting sustain-type CAPEX
Tranformation CAPEX remains focused on Rijeka DCU and key petchem projects
PROFIT BEFORE TAX AT USD 916 MN
H1 2024 EARNINGS (USD mn) 1 - BELOW THE EBITDA LINE ITEMS
1,544
26
0
DS
701
607
75
28
1,570
177
18
CS
338
111
963
916
739
721
US
545
610
Other
40
Clean CCS
CCS
EBITDA excl. Special items
DD&A and
Profit from
Total finance Income from
Profit
Income tax
Profit for the
Non-
Profit for
Profit for the Profit for the
EBITDA
modifications special items (EBITDA)
impairments
operation
expense/gain, associates
before tax
expense
period from
controlling
the period
period from
period to
net
continuing
interests
to equity
discontinued
equity
operations
holders of
operations
holders of
the parent -
the parent
continuing
incl.
discontinued
(1) Continuing operations unless otherwise noted
