Q2 2024 CLEAN CCS EBITDA AT USD 825 MN

ROBUST SALES IN DOWNSTREAM AND UPSTREAM AND RETAIL EXPANSION FUELLED RESULTS

FINANCIALS

MOL profit before tax reached USD 534 mn in Q2 and USD 916 mn YTD, progressing towards USD ~1.6 bn annual guidance

Group Clean CCS EBITDA doubled YoY and increased by 15% QoQ to USD 825 mn, with YTD operating CF after WC of USD 719 mn

Resilient production and elevated HC prices remained supportive of Upstream EBITDA, increasing by 8% QoQ to USD 283 mn

Despite heavy turnarounds and refining margin falling QoQ, Downstream Clean CCS EBITDA came in at USD 408 mn as sales was strong and petchem was in the black on EBITDA level

Consumer Services EBITDA reached USD 194 mn with continuing improvement in non-fuel margin

Circular Economy Services EBITDA amounted to USD 10 mn loss as Deposit Refund System is initiated

Government take was below base as the revenue-based tax was already recognized for the full year in Q1 and the Brent-Ural tax burden decreased due to the spread narrowing

OPERATIONAL AND OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

Polyol complex inaugurated in May

Design phase started for 40 ktpa chemical recycling unit in Hungary

Brent-Ural taxation to change as of 1 August and tax as the tax base increases to the realized Brent-Ural spread above 5 USD /bbl from previous 7.5 USD /bbl

UPDATE ON CRUDE SUPPLY

Sanctions imposed by Ukraine on Lukoil have so far not caused interruptions in crude flows via Ukraine but there are downside risks to the current setup

Should the crude flows via the Druzhba pipeline drop significantly, MOL can increase its utilization of the Adriatic pipeline and supply ca. 80% of its landlocked refineries' intake, although entailing higher technical risks and logistics costs

MOL is working actively on potential long-term solutions with stakeholders to secure crude supply flows

MOL is continuing with its crude diversification investments to become more flexible in crude oil sourcing

