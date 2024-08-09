SECOND QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

9 AUGUST 2024

HIGHLIGHTS

OF THE QUARTER

2024 GUIDANCE REITERATED

GROUP PROFIT BEFORE

TAX 1

GROUP CLEAN CCS

EBITDA

OIL & GAS

PRODUCTION1

CRUDE PROCESSING2

GROUP CAPEX

(ORGANIC)

NET DEBT/EBITDA

HSE - TRIR3

  1. Continuing operations. i.e. excluding UK
  2. MOL Danube Refinery + Slovnaft refinery
  3. Total Recordable Injury Rate

H1 2023

RESULTS

USD 807 MN

USD 1,125 MN

91.6 MBOEPD

5.95 MT

USD 473 MN

0.30X

1.28

H1 2024

RESULTS

USD 916 MN

USD 1,544 MN

92.2 MBOEPD

5.44 MT

USD 685 MN

0.82X

1.29

2024

GUIDANCE

~USD 1.6 BN

~USD 3.0 BN

~90 MBOEPD

~12 MT

~1.7 BN

<1.0X

~1.3

4

Q2 2024 CLEAN CCS EBITDA AT USD 825 MN

ROBUST SALES IN DOWNSTREAM AND UPSTREAM AND RETAIL EXPANSION FUELLED RESULTS

FINANCIALS

MOL profit before tax reached USD 534 mn in Q2 and USD 916 mn YTD, progressing towards USD ~1.6 bn annual guidance

Group Clean CCS EBITDA doubled YoY and increased by 15% QoQ to USD 825 mn, with YTD operating CF after WC of USD 719 mn

Resilient production and elevated HC prices remained supportive of Upstream EBITDA, increasing by 8% QoQ to USD 283 mn

Despite heavy turnarounds and refining margin falling QoQ, Downstream Clean CCS EBITDA came in at USD 408 mn as sales was strong and petchem was in the black on EBITDA level

Consumer Services EBITDA reached USD 194 mn with continuing improvement in non-fuel margin

Circular Economy Services EBITDA amounted to USD 10 mn loss as Deposit Refund System is initiated

Government take was below base as the revenue-based tax was already recognized for the full year in Q1 and the Brent-Ural tax burden decreased due to the spread narrowing

OPERATIONAL AND OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

Polyol complex inaugurated in May

Design phase started for 40 ktpa chemical recycling unit in Hungary

Brent-Ural taxation to change as of 1 August and tax as the tax base increases to the realized Brent-Ural spread above 5 USD /bbl from previous 7.5 USD /bbl

UPDATE ON CRUDE SUPPLY

Sanctions imposed by Ukraine on Lukoil have so far not caused interruptions in crude flows via Ukraine but there are downside risks to the current setup

Should the crude flows via the Druzhba pipeline drop significantly, MOL can increase its utilization of the Adriatic pipeline and supply ca. 80% of its landlocked refineries' intake, although entailing higher technical risks and logistics costs

MOL is working actively on potential long-term solutions with stakeholders to secure crude supply flows

MOL is continuing with its crude diversification investments to become more flexible in crude oil sourcing

5

TRIR FLAT YOY AND MEETING GUIDANCE

SUSTAINALYTICS RATING IMPROVEMENT FROM HIGH TO MEDIUM RISK

TOTAL RECORDABLE INJURY RATE (TRIR)

1.4

+1%

1.3

1.2

1.1

1.0

0.9

0.8

0.7

1.13

1.27

1.40

1.31

1.28

1.29

0.6

0.5

0.4

0.3

0.2

0.1

2020

2021

2022

2023

2023 H1

2024 H1

Guidance for 2024 (1.3)

TRIR RESULTS

TRIR is slightly below the tolerable limit of 1.3 set for 2024

Most of the recordable injuries were slip & trip related injuries (not related to oil & gas industry specific hazards and risks)

One third-party fatality occurred during the period in logistics operation in Romania (collision of passenger car with contractor's fuel tank truck)

SUSTAINALYTICS RATING UPDATE 2024

Sustainalytics ESG risk rating improved from 'High' to 'Medium' risk category - putting Mol Group to the top 14th percentile of Integrated Oil & Gas producers

6

KEY GROUP QUARTERLY FINANCIALS

EBITDA AT USD 825 MN IN Q2 2024

YOY AND QOQ COMPARISONS DISORTED BY EXTRAORDINARY TAXATION

SEGMENT CLEAN CCS EBITDA (USD mn)

COMMENTS

+101%

976992

714

411

99

103

175

60

-25

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

US

CS

GM

DS

CES

C & O1

+15%

825

  1. 283

408

293

144

194

79

55

-10-10 -49

-105

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

Upstream

Stable extra tax-adjusted result with production and realized prices flat QoQ

Downstream

R&M sales slightly up despite the drop in crude processing; petchem EBITDA turns positive after 6 quarters of negative contribution

Consumer Services

Continuing strengthening non-fuel margin drives segment results upwards

Gas Midstream

EBITDA generation remains robust but slightly below record 2023 levels

Circular Economy Services

Quarterly EBITDA contribution negative again with extra costs related to new system starts

(1) Corporate and Other segment includes Inter-segment items and Circular Economy Services (CES) until Q4 2023.

8

CAPEX UP SIGNIFICANTLY ON TURNAROUND WORKS IN DOWNSTREAM

TOTAL GROUP CAPEX (USD mn)

-40%

+16%

614

605

337

370

350

320

76

1

197

87

72

3

191

119

4

185

1

41

33

23

29

23

16

6

5

19

32

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

Inorganic

Organic DS

Organic CES

Organic C&O

Organic US

Organic CS

Organic GM

ORGANIC CAPEX YTD (USD mn)

TOTAL GROUP CAPEX (USD mn)

-40%

+16%

614

605

0

337

350

370

320

486

1

14

197

3

266

335

233

197

162

80

70

119

84

35

33

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

Transformational CAPEX

Sustain CAPEX

Inorganic

COMMENTS

+45%

473

165

197

55

4

9

44

H1 2023

685

148

Organic US

Organic CES

Organic DS

Organic GM

Organic CS

Organic C&O

376

63

48 7 43

H1 2024

YTD organic investments up by over USD 200 mn YoY in H1 2024, led by turnarounds in Downstream affecting sustain-type CAPEX

Tranformation CAPEX remains focused on Rijeka DCU and key petchem projects

9

PROFIT BEFORE TAX AT USD 916 MN

H1 2024 EARNINGS (USD mn) 1 - BELOW THE EBITDA LINE ITEMS

1,544

26

0

DS

701

607

75

28

1,570

177

18

CS

338

111

963

916

739

721

US

545

610

Other

40

Clean CCS

CCS

EBITDA excl. Special items

DD&A and

Profit from

Total finance Income from

Profit

Income tax

Profit for the

Non-

Profit for

Profit for the Profit for the

EBITDA

modifications special items (EBITDA)

impairments

operation

expense/gain, associates

before tax

expense

period from

controlling

the period

period from

period to

net

continuing

interests

to equity

discontinued

equity

operations

holders of

operations

holders of

the parent -

the parent

continuing

incl.

discontinued

(1) Continuing operations unless otherwise noted

10

