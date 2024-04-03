MOL Magyar Olajes Gazipari Nyrt, formerly known as MOL Plc, is a Hungary-based company active in the oil and gas industry. Its core activities include exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas and gas products; refining, transportation, storage and distribution of crude oil products at both retail and wholesale; transmission of natural gas; and production and sales of petrochemical product, such as gasoline, bitumen, olefin and polymer products, among others. Its business is divided into three divisions: Downstream, operating refineries, petrochemical plants, and filling station network supplied by logistics system; Upstream, comprising exploration and production assets; and Gas Midstream, engaged in gas transmission, storage and trading business. The Company forms a capital group with its subsidiaries, associated companies and joint ventures. It operates in around 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia. It operates ENI Romania as a wholly owned subsidiary.