Budapest, 3 April 2024

Publication of Annual General Meeting documents

MOL hereby publishes the documents for the Annual General Meeting of MOL Plc. to be held on 25 April 2024:

Downloadable documents:

MOL Plc Annual General Meeting 2024 Proposals

MOL Plc 2023 Annual Financial Report - xhtml

MOL Plc 2023 Annual Financial Report - iXBRL pack, .zip

For further information, please contact Investor Relations:

Tel: +36 1 464 1395

Email:investorrelations@mol.hu

