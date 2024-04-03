Budapest, 3 April 2024
Publication of Annual General Meeting documents
MOL hereby publishes the documents for the Annual General Meeting of MOL Plc. to be held on 25 April 2024:
Downloadable documents:
MOL Plc Annual General Meeting 2024 Proposals
MOL Plc 2023 Annual Financial Report - xhtml
MOL Plc 2023 Annual Financial Report - iXBRL pack, .zip
For further information, please contact Investor Relations:
Tel: +36 1 464 1395
Email:investorrelations@mol.hu
