MOL 2030+: TRANSFORMATION TO SHAPE TOMORROW
KEY DIRECTIONS UNCHANGED WITH REFINED TRANSITION PATH
2016
2021
2024
MOL 2030 Enter Tomorrow
Shape Tomorrow 2030+
Shape Tomorrow
Key long-term challenges of the
Updated strategy with additional
More refined view on key
industry correctly identified
focus on green transition
directions
Forerunner in approach to
Fuel-to-petchem,low-carbon
Commitment to achieve transition
diversify away from fossil fuels
investments prioritised
goals reiterated
Sustainability targets introduced
Increased focus on sustainability
and circular economy
Addressing energy supply security
concerns
ON PATH TO DELIVER OUR TARGETS
E&P
DOWNSTREAM
CONSUMER
SERVICES
WASTE
MANAGEMENT
SUSTAINABILITY
INTERIM TARGETS
SIMPLIFIED FREE CASH FLOW: AT
LEAST USD 1.8 BN IN 2021-2025
MANAGE DECLINE IN CEE
OPPORTUNISTIC AND ACTIVE
MANAGEMENT OF INT'L PORTFOLIO
LEADING POSITION IN
TRADITIONAL DS;
USD 1.2BN EBITDA IN 2025
EFFICIENCY IMPROVEMENT
FUEL-TO-PETCHEM
TRANSFORMATION
EBITDA 2025: USD 700MN+
STRENGTHENING CEE LEADERSHIP
IN FUEL RETAILING
RISING NON-FUEL CONTRIBUTION
INTEGRATING WASTE
GROUP SCOPE 1 AND 2 GHG TO
DECREASE BY 30% BY 2030
TAXONOMY-ALIGNED CAPEX TO REACH 50% OF TOTAL BY 2030
* Including equity consolidated assets, excluding UK & Norway
STATUS
USD 3.7 BN SFCF DELIVERED IN 2021-2023*
CEE YOY BASELINE DECLINE KEPT AT 1% P.A. IN 2021-2023
HIGHGRADING THE INTERNATIONAL PORTFOLIO WITH SALE OF UK
AND ANGOLAN ASSETS
USD 1.7 MN AVG. EBITDA IN 2021-2023; MARKET POSITION RETAINED
ACROSS ALL WHOLESALE MARKETS, EXTENDED IN SLO & POL
USD 150 MN EFFICIENCY IMPROVEMENT IDENTIFIED,
EXECUTION UNDERWAY
KEY INVESTMENTS ON TRACK: MPC POLYOL (200+ KTPA), MPC METATHESIS (100 KTPA PROPYLENE). SLOVNAFT PP3 UNIT (+33 KTPA PROPYLENE) , DR MSA AIMING TO DOUBLE CURRENT CAPACITY
2025 TARGET PRACTICALLY MET, USD 695MN EBITDA ACHIEVED IN 2023
INCREASED EBITDA TARGET DEFINED FOR 2030: USD 1,000MN
NETWORK SIZE INCREASED TO 2,431 BY 2023YE SUPPORTED BY
ACQUISITIONS IN POLAND AND SLOVENIA
34% SHARE IN 2023 (OF TOTAL MARGIN), UP FROM 24% IN 2016
MOL WON WASTE MANAGEMENT CONCESSION FOR HUNGARY AND
STARTED THE OPERATION IN JULY 2023
10% SCOPE 1 AND 2 LIKE-FOR-LIKE GHG REDUCTION ACHIEVED UNTIL
2022 COMPARED TO 2019
4.8% ACHIEVED IN 2022; 50% GOAL FOR 2030 DOUBTFUL IN LIGHT OF MORE STRINGENT CRITERIA FOR TAXONOMY ALIGNED INVESTMENTS
KEY MESSAGES
NAVIGATING THE COMPLEXITIES OF THE ENERGY TRANSITION
CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES IN A SHIFTING LANDSCAPE
AFFORDABILITY
Sustainability regulations: ambitious goals, but high uncertainty regarding markets & technologies
Geopolitical tensions: need for supply diversification & improved European competitiveness
Customer expectations: predictable & affordable energy supply
SUSTAINABILITY
SUPPLY SECURITY
- The energy transition poses both challenges and opportunities, requiring a nuanced approach to balance sustainability, energy security, and economic competitiveness.
ANSWERS TO SHORT AND LONG-TERM CHALLENGES OF THE INDUSTRY
KEY FOCUS AREAS OF 2021 STRATEGY REMAIN, EXTRA EMPHASIS ON SUPPLY SECURITY AND GREEN TRANSFORMATION
INVEST
INTO TRANSFORMATION
Petchem
Focus of further development shifted from large-scale projects to medium size investments until 2030
Sustainable DS activities
Emphasis on sought-after 'green' alternatives with biogas, hydrogen and recycling opportunities
Renewable energy generation
Increased focus due to strengthened decarbonisation goals and compliance requirements
Waste management
Providing additional raw materials to the economy while achieving EU-levelregulatory requirements
MAINTAINING
SECURITY OF SUPPLY
E&P
Maintain a healthy, diversified portfolio with low break- even & superb cash generation capability while leveraging subsurface expertise in geothermal, lithium & CCS
Fuels
Focus on building up further logistic capabilities for crude diversification and to exploit fuel market potential
Retail
Keep both the fuel and the non-fuelbusiness on the growth path leveraging on the combination of strong credentials and stable market outlook
Mobility
Delayed ramp-up of alternative fuel in the CEE shift the full scale-upof EV-chargingsegment
MOL GROUP'S TRANSFORMATION IS
UNDERPINNED BY HEALTHY FUNDAMENTALS
MOL IS THE DOMINANT O&G PLAYER OF THE CEE REGION
TRANSITION PATH BASED ON RESILIENT MOL GROWTH MODEL
HIGH-GROWTH AND PROFITABLE CEE CORE OPERATIONS AND INTERNATIONAL E&P ENABLE SMOOTH DIVERSIFICATION AWAY FROM FOSSIL FUELS
DS
E&P
UPSTREAM CEE
Partly satisfies the HC need for Downstream and/or generates stable cash flow for the Group
REFINING AND MARKETING
Significant value added with highly efficient units securing the fuel supply
ESG
LOW CARBON CIRCULAR
E&P
Already started low-carbon circular projects
DS
to enter into waste management, biogas
production, green hydrogen, solar and other
means of energy production. Continued
expansion brings efficiency, self-reliance, and
compliance with EU sustainability-related
regulations
CS
GM
of CEE
CONSUMER SERVICES
Mobility provider with 2,400 service stations across CEE to capture the consumer end of the O&G value chain
GAS MIDSTREAM
Regulated business (asset base and return) generating cash for high- return investments in other segments
E&P
CS
OPERATIONAL
ESG
MODEL SECURES
TRANSITION WITH
GROWTH AND
DS
RESILIENCE
INTERNATIONAL UPSTREAM
Continued presence in Int'l upstream projects to generate cash and provide hedge for the other segments of the Group
DIGITISED RETAILER
Expansion in alternative fuel, car-sharing,non-fuel and highly digitised services allow for tackling transition
PETROCHEMICALS
Skewing downstream production towards petrochemicals also serves as a diversification from fossil fuels
