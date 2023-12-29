Budapest, 29 December 2023

Transaction by a person discharging managerial responsibilities as well as a person closely

associated to him

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTION BY A PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AS WELL AS A PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED TO HIM IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE 596/2014 EU REGULATION

Zsolt Hernádi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MOL Plc, and the Continuum Vagyonkezelő Alapítvány which is closely associated to him, notified the Company the below detailed transaction regarding MOL ordinary shares.

1.

Details of the Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/Person Closely Associated

a)

Name

Zsolt Hernádi

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor

a)

Name

MOL Plc.

b)

LEI

213800R83KX5FQFGXS67

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary Share issued by MOL Plc.

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ISIN: HU0000153937

b)

Nature of the transaction

Provision of asset to foundation

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

2,818 HUF/ pieces

1,463,545 pieces

d)

Aggregated information

1,463,545 pieces

- Aggregated volume

- Price

2,818 HUF/ pieces

e)

Date of the transaction

28.12.2023

f)

Place of the transaction

OTC

1.

Details of the Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/Person Closely Associated

a)

Name

Continuum Vagyonkezelő Alapítvány

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Continuum Vagyonkezelő Alapítvány which is closely associated with

Zsolt Hernádi Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor

a)

Name

MOL Plc.

b)

LEI

213800R83KX5FQFGXS67

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary Share issued by MOL Plc.

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ISIN: HU0000153937

b)

Nature of the transaction

Provision of asset to foundation

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

2,818 HUF/ pieces

1,463,545 pieces

d)

Aggregated information

1,463,545 pieces

- Aggregated volume

- Price

2,818 HUF/ pieces

e)

Date of the transaction

28.12.2023

f)

Place of the transaction

OTC

For further information, please contact Investor Relations:

Tel:

+36 1 464 1395

Email:

investorrelations@mol.hu

