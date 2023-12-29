Budapest, 29 December 2023

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTION BY A PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AS WELL AS A PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED TO HIM IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE 596/2014 EU REGULATION

Zsolt Hernádi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MOL Plc, and the Continuum Vagyonkezelő Alapítvány which is closely associated to him, notified the Company the below detailed transaction regarding MOL ordinary shares.