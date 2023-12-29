Official MOL MAGYAR OLAJ- ÉS GÁZIPARI NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG press release
MOL Magyar Olaj es Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : Transaction by a person discharging managerial responsibilities as well as a person closely associated to him
December 29, 2023 at 06:02 am EST
Budapest, 29 December 2023
Transaction by a person discharging managerial responsibilities as well as a person closely
associated to him
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTION BY A PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AS WELL AS A PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED TO HIM IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE 596/2014 EU REGULATION
Zsolt Hernádi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MOL Plc, and the Continuum Vagyonkezelő Alapítvány which is closely associated to him, notified the Company the below detailed transaction regarding MOL ordinary shares.
1.
Details of the Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/Person Closely Associated
a)
Name
Zsolt Hernádi
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
a)
Name
MOL Plc.
b)
LEI
213800R83KX5FQFGXS67
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
Ordinary Share issued by MOL Plc.
instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ISIN: HU0000153937
b)
Nature of the transaction
Provision of asset to foundation
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
2,818 HUF/ pieces
1,463,545 pieces
d)
Aggregated information
1,463,545 pieces
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,818 HUF/ pieces
e)
Date of the transaction
28.12.2023
f)
Place of the transaction
OTC
