Mold Tek Packaging : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 read with Para B of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015 (the 'Regulations') - Receipt of "Letter of Award" ('LOA') from Grasim Industries Limited- Birla Paints Division.

With reference to the captioned subject, we are glad to inform you that the Company has received a "Letter of Award" ('LOA') from Grasim Industries Limited- Birla Paints Division, for supply of Packing Material (PAILS) and accordingly, a co-located facility will be set-up by the Company at Panipat to cater to their demands.

The new facility is expected to be set up and operational by the end of calendar year 2023 and shall call for an investment of ₹ 30 crores approximately.

The Company also propose to set up Food and FMCG IML container manufacturing facilities in Panipat to capture demand for these products in Northern India.

