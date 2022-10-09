Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Mold-Tek Packaging Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    533080   INE893J01029

MOLD-TEK PACKAGING LIMITED

(533080)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-06
888.80 INR   -0.49%
10/09Mold Tek Packaging : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30
PU
09/22MOLD-TEK PACKAGING LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/27Transcript : Mold-Tek Packaging Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 27, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mold Tek Packaging : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30

10/09/2022 | 11:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Date: 10th October, 2022

The Secretary,

The Manager, Listing Department,

Listing Department,

National Stock Exchange of India

BSE Ltd.,

Limited,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,

Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai-400001.

G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Scrip Code: 533080

Bandra (E), Mumbai-400051.

Symbol: MOLDTKPAC - EQ

Sir/Madam,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 read with Para B of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015 (the 'Regulations') - Receipt of "Letter of Award" ('LOA') from Grasim Industries Limited- Birla Paints Division.

With reference to the captioned subject, we are glad to inform you that the Company has received a "Letter of Award" ('LOA') from Grasim Industries Limited- Birla Paints Division, for supply of Packing Material (PAILS) and accordingly, a co-located facility will be set-up by the Company at Panipat to cater to their demands.

The new facility is expected to be set up and operational by the end of calendar year 2023 and shall call for an investment of ₹ 30 crores approximately.

The Company also propose to set up Food and FMCG IML container manufacturing facilities in Panipat to capture demand for these products in Northern India.

This for your information.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Mold-Tek Packaging Limited

SUBHOJEET BHATTACHARJEE

Digitally signed by SUBHOJEET BHATTACHARJEE

Date: 2022.10.10 08:19:02 +05'30'

Subhojeet Bhattacharjee

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd. published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 03:51:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MOLD-TEK PACKAGING LIMITED
10/09Mold Tek Packaging : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30
PU
09/22MOLD-TEK PACKAGING LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final divide..
FA
07/27Transcript : Mold-Tek Packaging Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 27, 2022
CI
07/27Mold-Tek Packaging Limited Approves Appointment of Mr. Subhojeet Bhattachaljee as Compa..
CI
07/04Mold-Tek Packaging Limited Announces Resignation of Thakur Vishal Singh as Company Secr..
CI
05/30ICRA Upgrades Mold-Tek Packaging Rating to A+; Outlook Stable
MT
05/09Transcript : Mold-Tek Packaging Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, May 09, 2022
CI
05/09Mold-Tek Packaging Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2..
CI
05/09Mold-Tek Packaging Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March ..
CI
05/09Mold-Tek Packaging Limited Recommends Final Dividend for the Financial Year Ended March..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MOLD-TEK PACKAGING LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 7 645 M 92,6 M 92,6 M
Net income 2023 868 M 10,5 M 10,5 M
Net Debt 2023 218 M 2,64 M 2,64 M
P/E ratio 2023 33,1x
Yield 2023 0,75%
Capitalization 29 440 M 356 M 356 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,88x
EV / Sales 2024 3,28x
Nbr of Employees 581
Free-Float 61,9%
Chart MOLD-TEK PACKAGING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mold-Tek Packaging Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOLD-TEK PACKAGING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 888,80 INR
Average target price 847,14 INR
Spread / Average Target -4,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lakshmana Rao Janumahanti Chairman & Managing Director
Seshu Kumari Adivishnu Chief Financial Officer & Finance Controller
Sai Baba Tata General Manager-Operations
Subhojeet Bhattacharjee Secretary & Compliance Officer
Talupunuri V. Rao Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOLD-TEK PACKAGING LIMITED9.79%356
APTARGROUP, INC.-23.27%6 140
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-36.70%5 842
FP CORPORATION-8.16%2 029
SHENZHEN LEAGUER CO., LTD.-35.96%1 230
SCIENTEX-25.89%1 184