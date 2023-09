Mold-Tek Packaging Limited is an India-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of injection molded containers for lubes, paints, food, and other products. It operates through the packaging containers segment. The Company’s products include paint packaging, lubricant packs, food containers, bulk packaging, and dispenser pumps & sanitizer containers. It also offers in-mould labelling (IML) decoration and also has a heat transfer label (HTL) as well as silk screen printing. The Company offers lube containers with tamperproof flexi spouts for easy pouring and usage. It also provides bulk containers for bulk drugs, chemicals, and food. Its products also include paint pails, lubricants, twist lock packs, peanut butter packs, restaurant packs and ice cream packs. The Company is also engaged in importing and supplying pumps for various sanitizers, hand wash, soap manufacturing companies, and others. Its wholly owned subsidiary is Mold-Tek Packaging FZE, UAE.