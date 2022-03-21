Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Mold-Tek Technologies Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    526263   INE835B01035

MOLD-TEK TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(526263)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mold Tek Technologies : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event

03/21/2022 | 10:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Date: 21.03.2022

To,

The Manager,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (E),

Mumbai-400051.

Ref: MOLDTECH - EQ

Dear Sir,

Sub: Resubmission of Disclosure of events or information under Reg. 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 dated 23.02.2022.

With reference to the disclosure made on 23rd February, 2022, we are resubmitting the same, since the PDF is not visible owing to technical difficulties.

We request you to kindly take the below disclosure (enclosed) on record.

Thanking you,

For Mold-Tek Technologies Limited,

Manipatruni Swati Patnaik

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd. published this content on 21 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2022 14:58:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MOLD-TEK TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
10:59aMOLD TEK TECHNOLOGIES : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event
PU
03/15Mold-Tek Technologies Limited Approves Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22,..
CI
03/15Mold-Tek Technologies Board Declares Interim Dividend
MT
2021Mold-Tek Technologies Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six M..
CI
2021MOLD-TEK TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2021Mold-Tek Technologies Limited Recommends Final Dividend for the Financial Year Ended 31..
CI
2021Mold-Tek Technologies Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June..
CI
2021Mold-Tek Technologies Limited Recommends Final Dividend for the Financial Year Ended Ma..
CI
2021Mold-Tek Technologies Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended Mar..
CI
2021MOLD-TEK TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 829 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
Net income 2021 100 M 1,32 M 1,32 M
Net cash 2021 82,2 M 1,08 M 1,08 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
Yield 2021 3,44%
Capitalization 2 399 M 31,6 M 31,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,97x
EV / Sales 2021 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 806
Free-Float 37,7%
Chart MOLD-TEK TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mold-Tek Technologies Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lakshmana Rao Janumahanti Chairman & Managing Director
Prasad Kosuri President & Chief Operating Officer
Satya Kishore Nadikatla Chief Financial Officer
K. Ananth Rao Manager-Information Technology Project Services
Swati Manipatruni Patnaik Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOLD-TEK TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED-3.45%31
VINCI-0.34%57 912
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-5.67%33 029
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-0.40%32 840
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED0.86%21 304
FERROVIAL, S.A.-6.97%20 663