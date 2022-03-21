Mold Tek Technologies : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event

Date: 21.03.2022

To,

The Manager,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (E),

Mumbai-400051.

Ref: MOLDTECH - EQ

Dear Sir,

Sub: Resubmission of Disclosure of events or information under Reg. 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 dated 23.02.2022.

With reference to the disclosure made on 23rd February, 2022, we are resubmitting the same, since the PDF is not visible owing to technical difficulties.

We request you to kindly take the below disclosure (enclosed) on record.

Thanking you,

For Mold-Tek Technologies Limited,

Manipatruni Swati Patnaik

Company Secretary