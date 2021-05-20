Log in
    MKD   US60852L1061

MOLECULAR DATA INC.

(MKD)
Molecular Data : Accumulated $108 million's investment in Molecular Data Inc., to upgrade development strategy

05/20/2021 | 05:50am EDT
Accumulated $108 million's investment in Molecular Data Inc., to upgrade development strategy
Abstract

MOLBASE has received an accumulated 108 million US dollars in financing to support cooperate's development strategy in industry data centers, vertical and cross-border e-commerce service platforms, and industrial Internet infrastructure and supply chain service systems.

Recently, MOLBASE, the world's leading integrated chemical service e-commerce platform, has received an accumulated 108 million US dollars in financing. In the future, it will proceed from three dimensions to ipgrade of corporate strategy-chemical industry data centers, in-depth segmentation of vertical e-commerce service platforms, and building industrial Internet infrastructure.

In the updated strategic upgrade plan, MOLBASE Group will build an infrastructure service system for the development of the industry's digital economy based on the data center of the chemical new materials industry. The planned strategy of 'upgrading one level and sinking one level' will promote the digitalization of the industry from three dimensions: industry data centers, vertical and cross-border e-commerce service platforms, and industrial Internet infrastructure and supply chain service systems.

Disclaimer

Molecular Data Inc. published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 09:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
