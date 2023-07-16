A Green House Capital Company
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COMPANY OVERVIEW & TIMELINE
Starting in the first part of 2024, DFL will retrofit existing diesel heavy goods trucks and barges to run on a mixture of diesel & hydrogen in order to provide a transitional solution to the decarbonisation of heavy goods transportation.
Sept-23Oct-23Nov-23Jan-23Feb-23Mar-23
Engine Testing
First Dual Fuel Vehicle &
Hydrogen production
PARAGUAY
DFL is a UK based company which will be operational worldwide. Paraguay is a perfect location for DFL's first operations. The country has low cost, 24/7 baseload green power from the grid. It is a land-locked country with no active railways; therefore, all goods are transported by road, or by the country's fleet of barges which is the 3rd largest in the world.
LOW-COST,ONE-STOP-SHOP SOLUTION
DFL will offer a complete solution to users in Paraguay. DFL will facilitate the use of green hydrogen as a fuel in heavy goods trucks & barges, whilst also providing the production and refueling infrastructure.
Itaipu Dam
Electrolyser
Hydrogen
Dual Fuel
Refueller
Vehicles
DFL will engineer an affordable vehicle retrofit and, using Paraguay's low-cost electricity from the national grid, supply low-cost green hydrogen to heavy goods road and barge transportation, differing significantly from the European model.
LOCAL KNOWLEDGE
DFL is a Green House Capital company, which has the support of both its parent company (Molecular Energies PLC) and its sister company (ATOME Energy PLC), which are listed on the London Stock Exchange and have established businesses in Paraguay including a 120 MW green fertiliser project and oil & gas exploration. Dual Fuel Limited will sell carbon credits through a forward purchase agreement with another Green House Capital company, Aton 6.
ENGINEERING EXPERTISE
DFL has developed its dual fuel engineering with its partner, G-volution which is a leading dual fuel engineering company in the UK. DFL also has engineering support from its Owner's Engineer, AECOM, a Fortune-500 engineering consultancy
with US$13.1 billion of revenue in 2022. 2
DUAL FUEL TECHNOLOGY IN TRUCKS
A Transitional Decarbonisation Solution
H2
Hydrogen Refueling Infrastructure
The vehicle can run on diesel only if it runs out of hydrogen, therefore it is not reliant on an extensive hydrogen refuelling network
Exhaust
H2O + CO2 + Energy
This comprises of the emissions of diesel (CO2 + H2O) as well as emissions from hydrogen (H2O). The lower the quantity of diesel
Power Output
The power output of the engine is unchanged and the operation is undetectable by the driver.
Drive Train
There is no additional power or torque which could give rise to drive train damage.
Electronic Systems
The original vehicle ECU continues to operate as it was intended by the OEM and on board diagnostic systems are not affected or compromised.
Diesel
Hydrogen Storage
Hydrogen
Injector
that is burned, the lower the quantity of CO2 emitted
Engine
Power Out
New Hydrogen
Fuel Gauge
Patented Technology
Hydrogen and diesel are delivered in constantly varying ratios to optimise economic and emissions performance.
Installed Gas Train
ECU Software &
Wiring Harness
DUAL FUEL'S DECARBONISATION POTENTIAL
Dual Fuel Engines Commercial Solution can Significantly Reduce Emissions
- Dual Fuel's retrofit technology will reduce emissions & add vehicle range.
- For a fleet of 50 heavy goods land transportation vehicles, a minimum of 1.1 million liters of diesel can be avoided each year, which correlates to 2900 tonnes of CO2.
For This Fleet...
Each Year...
50
Vehicles
Vehicles in a
Fleet
12
Hours
Driving Hours
per Day
Dual Fuel
Retrofit
2900
Tonnes CO2
Reduction in
Emissions
300
Tonnes H2
Burned in Dual
Fuel Vehicles
70
km/h
Average Vehicle
Speed
3
km/L
Diesel Fuel
Efficiency
20% Hydrogen
80% Diesel
3.2
Million km
Additional Range
Added
1.1
Million Liters
Less Diesel
Demand
Based on standard diesel emission calculations of 2.7kg per liter of diesel burned, and 1kg H2 = 3.6L diesel
PARAGUAY: COUNTRY PROFILE
Dual Fuel Limited's First Country of Entry
Molecular Energies PLC & ATOME Energy PLC (DFL's parent and sister companies) both have established projects, knowledge and presence in Paraguay, making it the perfect first location for DFL operations.
SIZE & POPULATION
ECONOMY, TAX & TRADE
Larger than Germany in
Has a stable, open economy with a BB+ Fitch
size (with an area of
rating, whilst maintaining low tax and trade
406,742 km2) and a
barriers, enhanced by being the founding
population of 7 million
member of the Mercosur bloc
TRUCKS
BARGES
With no active railways,
Imports and exports all goods such as soybeans,
Paraguay is heavily
rice and other agricultural products through its
dependent on heavy
network of inland waterways, using its barge fleet
goods road transport
which is the 3rd largest in the world
AGRICULTURE
Is a large exporter of agricultural products including soybeans (world's 4thlargest, $2.1B exported in 2020)
GREEN ELECTRICITY
Has a 99% green national grid, primarily
from Itaipu Dam, making the country the
world largest energy exporter ($1.44B of
electricity exported to Brazil in 2020)
