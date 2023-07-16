EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COMPANY OVERVIEW & TIMELINE

Starting in the first part of 2024, DFL will retrofit existing diesel heavy goods trucks and barges to run on a mixture of diesel & hydrogen in order to provide a transitional solution to the decarbonisation of heavy goods transportation.

Sept-23Oct-23Nov-23Jan-23Feb-23Mar-23

Engine Testing First Dual Fuel Vehicle & Hydrogen production

PARAGUAY

DFL is a UK based company which will be operational worldwide. Paraguay is a perfect location for DFL's first operations. The country has low cost, 24/7 baseload green power from the grid. It is a land-locked country with no active railways; therefore, all goods are transported by road, or by the country's fleet of barges which is the 3rd largest in the world.