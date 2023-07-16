A Green House Capital Company

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COMPANY OVERVIEW & TIMELINE

Starting in the first part of 2024, DFL will retrofit existing diesel heavy goods trucks and barges to run on a mixture of diesel & hydrogen in order to provide a transitional solution to the decarbonisation of heavy goods transportation.

Sept-23Oct-23Nov-23Jan-23Feb-23Mar-23

Engine Testing

First Dual Fuel Vehicle &

Hydrogen production

PARAGUAY

DFL is a UK based company which will be operational worldwide. Paraguay is a perfect location for DFL's first operations. The country has low cost, 24/7 baseload green power from the grid. It is a land-locked country with no active railways; therefore, all goods are transported by road, or by the country's fleet of barges which is the 3rd largest in the world.

LOW-COST,ONE-STOP-SHOP SOLUTION

DFL will offer a complete solution to users in Paraguay. DFL will facilitate the use of green hydrogen as a fuel in heavy goods trucks & barges, whilst also providing the production and refueling infrastructure.

Itaipu Dam

Electrolyser

Hydrogen

Dual Fuel

Refueller

Vehicles

DFL will engineer an affordable vehicle retrofit and, using Paraguay's low-cost electricity from the national grid, supply low-cost green hydrogen to heavy goods road and barge transportation, differing significantly from the European model.

LOCAL KNOWLEDGE

DFL is a Green House Capital company, which has the support of both its parent company (Molecular Energies PLC) and its sister company (ATOME Energy PLC), which are listed on the London Stock Exchange and have established businesses in Paraguay including a 120 MW green fertiliser project and oil & gas exploration. Dual Fuel Limited will sell carbon credits through a forward purchase agreement with another Green House Capital company, Aton 6.

ENGINEERING EXPERTISE

DFL has developed its dual fuel engineering with its partner, G-volution which is a leading dual fuel engineering company in the UK. DFL also has engineering support from its Owner's Engineer, AECOM, a Fortune-500 engineering consultancy

with US$13.1 billion of revenue in 2022. 2

DUAL FUEL TECHNOLOGY IN TRUCKS

A Transitional Decarbonisation Solution

H2

Hydrogen Refueling Infrastructure

The vehicle can run on diesel only if it runs out of hydrogen, therefore it is not reliant on an extensive hydrogen refuelling network

Exhaust

H2O + CO2 + Energy

This comprises of the emissions of diesel (CO2 + H2O) as well as emissions from hydrogen (H2O). The lower the quantity of diesel

Power Output

The power output of the engine is unchanged and the operation is undetectable by the driver.

Drive Train

There is no additional power or torque which could give rise to drive train damage.

Electronic Systems

The original vehicle ECU continues to operate as it was intended by the OEM and on board diagnostic systems are not affected or compromised.

Diesel

Hydrogen Storage

Hydrogen

Injector

that is burned, the lower the quantity of CO2 emitted

Engine

Power Out

New Hydrogen

Fuel Gauge

Patented Technology

Hydrogen and diesel are delivered in constantly varying ratios to optimise economic and emissions performance.

Installed Gas Train

ECU Software &

Wiring Harness

DUAL FUEL'S DECARBONISATION POTENTIAL

Dual Fuel Engines Commercial Solution can Significantly Reduce Emissions

  • Dual Fuel's retrofit technology will reduce emissions & add vehicle range.
  • For a fleet of 50 heavy goods land transportation vehicles, a minimum of 1.1 million liters of diesel can be avoided each year, which correlates to 2900 tonnes of CO2.

For This Fleet...

Each Year...

50

Vehicles

Vehicles in a

Fleet

12

Hours

Driving Hours

per Day

Dual Fuel

Retrofit

2900

Tonnes CO2

Reduction in

Emissions

300

Tonnes H2

Burned in Dual

Fuel Vehicles

70

km/h

Average Vehicle

Speed

3

km/L

Diesel Fuel

Efficiency

20% Hydrogen

80% Diesel

3.2

Million km

Additional Range

Added

1.1

Million Liters

Less Diesel

Demand

Based on standard diesel emission calculations of 2.7kg per liter of diesel burned, and 1kg H2 = 3.6L diesel

PARAGUAY: COUNTRY PROFILE

Dual Fuel Limited's First Country of Entry

Molecular Energies PLC & ATOME Energy PLC (DFL's parent and sister companies) both have established projects, knowledge and presence in Paraguay, making it the perfect first location for DFL operations.

SIZE & POPULATION

ECONOMY, TAX & TRADE

Larger than Germany in

Has a stable, open economy with a BB+ Fitch

size (with an area of

rating, whilst maintaining low tax and trade

406,742 km2) and a

barriers, enhanced by being the founding

population of 7 million

member of the Mercosur bloc

TRUCKS

BARGES

With no active railways,

Imports and exports all goods such as soybeans,

Paraguay is heavily

rice and other agricultural products through its

dependent on heavy

network of inland waterways, using its barge fleet

goods road transport

which is the 3rd largest in the world

AGRICULTURE

Is a large exporter of agricultural products including soybeans (world's 4thlargest, $2.1B exported in 2020)

GREEN ELECTRICITY

Has a 99% green national grid, primarily

from Itaipu Dam, making the country the

world largest energy exporter ($1.44B of

electricity exported to Brazil in 2020)

