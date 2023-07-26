Molecular Energies PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that is at the forefront of energy development across the energy spectrum, from oil and gas projects to subdivisions in the green and alternative energy sub-sectors. The Company has oil and gas production in two geographical markets: Argentina and the United States, as well as exploration assets in both countries and Paraguay. The Company creates a separate subdivision, Green House Capital, a company which incubates early-stage opportunities in the green and/or alternative energy sub-sector. Activities in the green and alternative energy space are being carried out under the Green House Capital and ATOME brands in Argentina, Paraguay and Iceland, producing green hydrogen and ammonia for use in fuels and fertilizer and extracting lithium for potential use in zero emission battery vehicles and renewable energy storage. Additionally, it has interest in a field producing oil and gas in Louisiana, United States.