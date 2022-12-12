Advanced search
    MOLN   CH0256379097

MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG

(MOLN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:20 2022-12-12 am EST
6.235 CHF   -1.66%
10:44aAsh Meeting : Key Opinion Leader Presentation
PU
11/16Molecular Partners : MP Corporate Presentation
PU
11/10Molecular Partners Reports Positive Interim Data for Phase 1 Trial of Solid Tumors Treatment
MT
ASH Meeting: Key Opinion Leader Presentation

12/12/2022 | 10:44am EST
ASH Investors Meeting

Saturday, 10 December 2022 / 7:30-9:30pm

New Orleans, USA

1

Disclaimer

This presentation is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for shares of Molecular Partners AG, nor shall it or any part of it nor the fact of its distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision. This presentation is not an offering circular within the meaning of Article 652a of the Swiss Code of Obligations, nor is it a listing prospectus as defined in the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange AG or a prospectus under any other applicable laws. Copies of this presentation may not be sent to countries, or distributed in or sent from countries, in which this is barred or prohibited by law. This document is not a prospectus or a prospectus equivalent document and investors should not subscribe for or purchase any securities referred to in this document. This document does not constitute a recommendation regarding the shares.

This presentation contains specific forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions, including statements with respect to the product pipelines, potential benefits of product candidates and objectives, estimated market sizes and opportunities as well as the milestone potential under existing collaboration agreements, which are based on current beliefs, expectations and projections about future events, e.g. statements including terms like "potential", "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of Molecular Partners AG and investments and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements and forecasts. Past performance of Molecular Partners AG cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and Molecular Partners AG, its directors, officers, employees, agents, counsel and advisers expressly disclaim any obligations or undertaking to release any update of, or revisions to, any forward looking statements in this presentation. No statement in this document or any related materials or given at this presentation is intended as a profit forecast or a profit estimate and no statement in this document or any related materials or given at this presentation should be interpreted to mean that earnings per share for the current or future financial periods would necessarily match or exceed historical published earnings per share. As a result, you are cautioned not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Unless stated otherwise the information provided in this presentation are based on company information. This presentation is intended to provide a general overview of Molecular Partners AG's business and does not purport to deal with all aspects and details regarding Molecular Partners AG. Accordingly, neither Molecular Partners AG nor any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, counsel or advisers nor any other person makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to, and accordingly no reliance should be placed on, the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in the presentation or of the views given or implied. Neither Molecular Partners AG nor any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, counsel or advisers nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for any errors or omissions or any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this information or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith.

The material contained in this presentation reflects current legislation and the business and financial affairs of Molecular Partners AG which are subject to change and audit.

2

CONFIDENTIAL

3

Our Team

Seth Lewis

SVP Investor Relations, Communications and Strategy

Michael Stumpp, PhD

Anne Goubier​, DVM, PhD

EVP Projects Molecular Partners​

SVP Biology, Molecular Partners

Philippe Legenne, MD

VP Clinical Development &

External Scientific Relations

Nicolas Leupin, MD, PhD

Chief Medical Officer, Molecular Partners

4

Agenda

Time

Content

Speaker

Duration

7:30-7:35pm

Intro

Seth Lewis and

05min

Nicolas Leupin, MD

7:35-7:40pm

Welcome speakers, some words on MP0533

Nicolas Leupin, MD

05min

7:40-8:15pm

Framing of AML; scene setting; big unmet

Gail Roboz, MD

10min

medical need

Some successful targets in AML;

Adrian Ochsenbein, MD

10min

Why selecting just one if you can take them

Carsten Riether, PhD

10min

all?

Clinical Plan for MP0533

Nicolas Leupin, MD

05min

8:15-8:40pm

Panel Discussion

all

25min

Followed by

Reception

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Molecular Partners AG published this content on 11 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 15:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
