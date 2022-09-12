Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Molecular Partners AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOLN   CH0256379097

MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG

(MOLN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:08 2022-09-12 am EDT
6.060 CHF   +2.02%
11:01aFINAL DEADLINE : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Molecular Partners AG (MOLN) Investors of Class Action and Last Few Hours to Actively Participate
BU
09/02MOLECULAR PARTNERS : MP Corporate Presentation
PU
08/29SVB Securities Downgrades Molecular Partners to Market Perform From Outperform, Adjusts Price Target to $8 From $30
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Final Deadline: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Molecular Partners AG (MOLN) Investors of Class Action and Last Few Hours to Actively Participate

09/12/2022 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Molecular Partners AG (“Molecular Partners” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MOLN) and certain of its officers, on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Molecular Partners American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents (defined below) issued in connection with the Company’s initial public offering conducted on or about June 16, 2021 (the “IPO”); and/or (b) Molecular Partners securities between June 16, 2021 and April 26, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/moln.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”) and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

The complaint alleges that the Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Additionally, the complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ensovibep was less effective at treating COVID-19 than Defendants had led investors to believe; (2) accordingly, the FDA was reasonably likely to require an additional Phase 3 study of ensovibep before granting the drug EUA; (3) waning global rates of COVID-19 significantly reduced the Company’s chances of securing EUA for ensovibep; (4) as a product candidate, MP0310 was less attractive to Amgen than Defendants had led investors to believe; (5) accordingly, there was a significant likelihood that Amgen would return global rights of MP0310 to Molecular Partners; (6) as a result of all the foregoing, the clinical and commercial prospects of ensovibep and MP0310 were overstated; and (7) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants’ public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/moln or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Molecular Partners you have until September 12, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG
11:01aFINAL DEADLINE : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Molecular Partners AG (MOLN) I..
BU
09/02MOLECULAR PARTNERS : MP Corporate Presentation
PU
08/29SVB Securities Downgrades Molecular Partners to Market Perform From Outperform, Adjusts..
MT
08/26TRANSCRIPT : Molecular Partners AG, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 26, 2022
CI
08/25Molecular Partners Swings To H1 Profit On Milestone Payment From Novartis
MT
08/25MOLECULAR PARTNERS : Half Year Report 2022
PU
08/25Molecular Partners Reports Corporate Highlights and H1 2022 Financials
AQ
08/25Molecular Partners AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/18Molecular Partners Half Year 2022 News Release and Investor Call Details
AQ
07/21Credit Suisse Cuts Price Target on Molecular Partners to CHF6 From CHF8, Lowers Probabi..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 186 M 194 M 194 M
Net income 2022 117 M 121 M 121 M
Net cash 2022 186 M 194 M 194 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,76x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 214 M 222 M 222 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,15x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,36x
Nbr of Employees 164
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG
Duration : Period :
Molecular Partners AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 5,94 CHF
Average target price 19,39 CHF
Spread / Average Target 226%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Amstutz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andreas Emmenegger Chief Financial Officer
William Matt Burns Chairman
Daniel Steiner Senior Vice President-Research
Nicolas Leupin Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG-66.67%222
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-10.10%81 820
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.14.69%77 436
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS33.02%74 914
BIONTECH SE-41.46%36 674
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-28.46%35 581