June 2024

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward looking statements. Any statements contained in this presentation that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, implied and express statements regarding the clinical development of Molecular Partners' current or future product candidates, expectations regarding timing for reporting data from ongoing clinical trials or the initiation

of future clinical trials, the potential therapeutic and clinical benefits of Molecular Partners' product candidates, the selection and development of future programs, and Molecular Partners' expected business and financial outlook, including anticipated expenses and cash utilization for 2024 and its expectation of its current cash runway. These statements may be identified by words such as "guidance", "believe", "expect", "may", "plan", "potential", "will", "would" and similar expressions, and are based on Molecular Partners' current beliefs and expectations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Some of the key factors that could cause actual results to differ from Molecular Partners' expectations include its plans to develop and potentially commercialize its product candidates; Molecular Partners' reliance on third party partners and collaborators over which it may not always have full control; Molecular Partners' ongoing and planned clinical trials and preclinical studies for its product candidates, including the timing of such trials and studies; the risk that the results of preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future results in connection with future clinical trials; the timing of and Molecular Partners' ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for its product candidates; the extent of clinical trials potentially required for Molecular Partners' product candidates; the clinical utility and ability to achieve market acceptance of Molecular Partners' product candidates; the potential that Molecular Partners' product candidates may exhibit serious adverse, undesirable or unacceptable side effects; the impact of any health pandemic, macroeconomic factors and other global events on Molecular Partners' preclinical studies, clinical trials or operations, or the operations of third parties on which it relies; Molecular Partners' plans and development of any new indications for its product candidates; Molecular Partners' commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; Molecular Partners' intellectual property position; Molecular Partners' ability to identify and in-license additional product candidates; unanticipated factors in addition to the foregoing that may impact Molecular Partners' financial and business projections and guidance and may cause Molecular Partners' actual results and outcomes to materially differ from its guidance; and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of Molecular Partners' Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, filed with Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 14, 2024 and other filings Molecular Partners makes with the SEC. These documents are available on the Investors page of Molecular Partners' website at www.molecularpartners.com.

Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are based on information available to Molecular Partners as of the date of this release, and Molecular Partners assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The DARPin Modality and Molecular Partners' Strategy

DARPin

Target

What we invented

  • New class of therapeutics: Designed Ankyrin Repeat Proteins (DARPins)
  • DARPins to close the gap between small molecules and antibodies
  • 7 clinical-stage compounds, >2500 patients treated

How we apply it

  • Unique DARPin solutions for a defined medical problems not addressable by antibody designs
  • Demonstrate true patient value with early clinical readouts
  • Combine our capabilities with world-classpartners to deliver innovative therapeutics

Corporate Highlights

MP0533

Novel tetra-specificT cell engager for R/R AML and high-risk MDS/AML patients

ASH 2023: encouraging initial clinical data with acceptable safety and initial antitumor activity

Phase 1/2a study with dose-escalation well on track; dosing patients in DR 7 ongoing

Radio-

DARPin

Therapy

  • Successful RDT platform optimization to reduce kidney accumulation and increase tumor uptake
  • Collaboration agreement with Orano Med to co-develop RDTs with up to three targets, including DLL3
  • Novartis collaboration progressing according to plan on two targets

Switch-DARPin & cKit

  • Presented proof-of-conceptfor Switch-DARPin platform at PEGS 2023
  • 1st program, cKit x CD16a x Switch-CD47;targeted conditioning regimen for HSCT in AML & beyond

MP0317

• Bi-specific CD40 agonist targeting FAP for tumor-localized immune activation: Favorable safety

profile and confirmed tumor-localized CD40 activation leading to remodeling of TME in patients

Operations

  • Strong financial position with CHF ~174 M in cash as of March 31, 2024
  • Capitalized well into 2026

AML, acute myeloid leukemia; ASH, American Society of Hematology; DLL3, Delta-like ligand 3; DR, dose-regimen; EANM,

European Association of Nuclear Medicine; FAP, fibroblast activation protein; MDS, myelodysplastic syndrome; RDT, Radio-

DARPin Therapy; R/R, relapsed/refractory; SITC, Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer; TME, tumor microenvironment.

Pipeline

CANDIDATE

RESEARCH

PRE-CLINICAL

PHASE 1

PHASE 2

RIGHTS

MP0533

R/R AML and AML/MDS:

CD33 x CD123 x CD70 x CD3

Radio-DARPin

DLL3

Co-development*

Therapy

Solid Tumors

In-house programs

Solid Tumors

2 partnered programs

Switch-DARPin

AML/HSCT

cKit x CD16a x CD47

Undisclosed

MP0317

Advanced Solid Tumors

FAP x CD40

*The co-development agreement with Orano Med includes up to 3 potential oncology targets including DLL3.

AML, acute myeloid leukemia; DLL3, Delta-like ligand 3; HSCT, hematopoietic stem cell transplant; 5 MDS, myelodysplastic syndrome; R/R, relapsed/refractory.

MP0533

Tetra-specificT-cell Engager for AML

Patients with AML Have a High Unmet Medical Need

69 OLD

31.7%

YEARS

Median age of AML

Overall 5-year

patients at diagnosis1

survival rate1

Despite 50 years of progress, elderly and frail patients are often not eligible for high-intensity conditioning and HSCT, and thus have limited treatment options and poor survival outcomes2

  • Lack of broad and clean AML surface targets
  • Risk of clonal escape even after high-intensity conditioning/HSCT

SURVIVAL RATE (%)

80

70

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

5-year survival rate

by age and treatment era2

Younger patients (< 60 years)

Older patients (>= 60 years)

1970s

1980s

1990s

2000s

2010s

TREATMENT ERA (DECADE)

1.https://seer.cancer.gov/statfacts/html/amyl.html(based on data: 2016-2020;accessed 3 Jan 2024)

2. Kantarjian HM, et al. Clin Lymphoma Myeloma Leuk 2021; 21:580-597.

AML, acute myeloid leukemia; HSCT, hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

MP0533: Avidity-Driven Selectivity for Cancer Cells in AML

Problem: AML tumor-associated antigens are expressed on healthy cells

AML cells

Healthy cells

CD33

AML remains a deadly disease and persistence of leukemic stem cells

CD123

(LSCs) drives relapse​​

CD70

AML cell population is heterogeneous: individual AML blasts and LSCs lack

a clean target. AML cells can be differentiated from healthy cells (e.g. HSCs)

by their co-expression of specific targets (e.g. CD33, CD123, CD70)

HSA

HSA

CD33

CD123

CD70

CD3

Solution: MP0533 - Avidity-driven selectivity and killing by T cells

T cell

T cell

Half-life extender

Target localizers

Immune

activator

MP0533 is designed to induce T cell-mediated killing preferentially when

HSA

two or three target antigens (CD33, CD123, CD70) are co-expressed

killing

MP0533 is hypothesized to preserve healthy cells hence opening a

therapeutic window

MP0533 has the potential to kill all AML cells (blasts and LSCs) despite

Healthy cell

AML cell

heterogeneity, ensuring long term disease control

AML, acute myeloid leukemia; HSC, hematopoietic stem cell; HSA, human serum albumin.

MP0533 Induces Specific Killing of AML Cells Expressing Two or Three TAAs

MP0533

100

killing

75

% cell

50

25

0

10

-2

10

-1

10

0

10

1

10

2

10

3

10

4

10

5

TAAs expressed

on MOLM-13 cells

CD33+CD123+CD70+ CD33+CD70+ CD123+CD70+ CD33+CD123+ CD33+ CD123+ CD70+

SELECTIVITY

CD123

CD33

CD123

CD70

Concentration [pM]

CD33

CD70

Bianchi et al, Cancer Immunol Res 2024 https://doi.org/10.1158/2326-6066.CIR-23-0692

TAA, tumor-associated antigen.

MP0533 Phase 1 Dose-escalation Trial in R/R AML patients

PHASE 1

PHASE 2A

DR ESCALATION OF MP0533 MONOTHERAPY

POC OF MP0533 MONOTHERAPY

STUDY DESIGN

  • FIH, multicenter, single-arm,open-label, Phase 1/2a study of MP0533 monotherapy (NCT05673057)
  • Objectives: Safety/tolerability, PK/PD, and preliminary activity
  • Eligible patients: Adults with R/R AML or MDS/AML
  • Centers: 9 sites initiated across Europe

n=3

DR 3

n=1

DR 2

n=1

DR 1

n=8

DR 5

n=6

DR 4

DR 7

DOSING

n=3-9

Expansion

with RP2D-R

DR 7

n=9

DR 6

n=30

Step up dosing in cycle 1 (= DLT period) of each DR

D1

D5

D8

D15

D22

week 2

week 3

week 4

Study currently dosing patients in DR 7, plans to update in H2 2024

AML, acute myeloid leukemia; D, treatment cycle day; DLT, dose-limiting toxicity; DR, dose regimen; FIH, first-in-human; MDS, myelodysplastic syndrome; n, number of patients; PD, pharmacodynamic; PK, pharmacokinetics; POC, proof of 10

concept; RP2D-R, recommended phase 2 DR; R/R, relapsed/refractory.

