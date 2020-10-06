Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Molecular Partners AG    MOLN   CH0256379097

MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG

(MOLN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Molecular Partners : Demonstrates Reduction of Mortality and Potent Therapeutic Activity of Anti-COVID-19 DARPin® Candidates in Advanced COVID-19 Disease Model

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 01:05am EDT

Molecular Partners Demonstrates Reduction of Mortality and Potent Therapeutic Activity of Anti-COVID-19 DARPin® Candidates in Advanced COVID-19 Disease Model

  • DARPin® candidates demonstrate 100% survival in an aggressive viral challenge model
  • Data support utility of anti-COVID-19 DARPin® candidates as potent therapeutics
  • First-in-human clinical trial initiation of MP0420 planned for November 2020

Zurich-Schlieren, Switzerland, October 6, 2020. Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company that is developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin® therapeutics, today announced supportive preclinical data from in vivo assessments of its DARPin® candidates targeting SARS-CoV-2. These candidates show robust activity in an aggressive viral challenge hamster model, supporting potential efficacy as therapeutic options in patients with late-stage disease.

In a highly susceptible COVID-19 challenge model developed by expert virologists at Freie Universität Berlin, hamsters were first infected with SARS-CoV-2 and then administered either select doses of the anti-COVID-19 DARPin® candidates, MP0420 or MP0423, or placebo, at either 0, 6, or 24 hours. In the five-day experiment, all animals treated with DARPin® molecules recovered and survived, while 83% of animals in the placebo group had to be euthanized due to severe disease progression.

'The clinical efficacy observed in both prophylactic and post exposure settings, especially in the context of the severity of disease displayed by our novel COVID-19 model, holds promise for this class of virus-neutralizing inhibitors in later line settings,' said Jakob Trimpert, DVM, Ph.D., Freie Universität Berlin, Institute of Virology, who served as lead investigator of the study.

'These recent data underscore the potent mechanism of action of our DARPin® therapeutic candidates in both prophylactic and therapeutic animal models, opening the door for clinical trials in both settings. We now have evidence that our candidates may offer therapeutic benefit for patients receiving intensive care or in rapid decline,' said Patrick Amstutz, chief executive officer of Molecular Partners. 'We would like to thank our collaborators in Berlin for pioneering this novel hamster model to test COVID therapies. This model might be the only one that mimics a severe disease progression in humans, as most hamsters become terminally ill as early as day two after viral infection.'

First-in-human studies for MP0420 are anticipated to begin in November 2020, and clinical studies for the second antiviral candidate, MP0423, are expected to initiate in H1 2021.

About Molecular Partners' anti-COVID-19 program

Molecular Partners has developed a series of tri-specific antiviral DARPin® candidates with strong binding and neutralizing potency targeting multiple epitopes on the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein that are crucial for infection. The source of these constructs is a pool of hundreds of mono-DARPin® binders which individually bind and inhibit the virus with high potency. The construction of multi-specific candidates from monospecific proteins is the foundation of Molecular Partners' drug discovery engine and has yielded multiple clinical candidates in other indications.

These building blocks are designed to target different sites on the virus for multiple concurrent effects. These include blocking viral binding to the human ACE2 receptor (Receptor Binder Domain or RBD), the primary docking mechanism to host cells, as well as allosteric inhibition or 'molecular handcuffing', of the spike protein, preventing the conformational change it undergoes prior to injection of viral RNA into the human cell.

The formatting as tri-specific candidates is designed for cooperative binding, extremely high potencies and prevention of viral escape via mutations. The candidates are formatted with a half-life enhanced DARPin® domain that binds to human serum albumin (HSA) to support long-acting activity. All DARPin® candidates are constructed to benefit from high-yield and low-cost microbial manufacturing. Molecular Partners is investigating whether the high thermal stability of DARPin® molecules can be used to overcome cold-chain requirements.

The ability of DARPin® products to be produced in E.coli-based biofermentation is a major advantage over antibodies, which often require substantial manufacturing process optimization and protein modification, significantly increasing cost and complexity. By contrast, DARPin® molecules are much smaller molecules that do not require glycosylation or extensive post-translational modification by producer cells, making simple, highly scalable bacterial fermentation feasible.

Molecular Partners is collaborating with AGC Biologics to support development of its anti-COVID-19 program, and has reached an agreement with the Swiss Government regarding rights to purchase up to 3.2 million doses of MP0420, if it is approved in Switzerland.

About Molecular Partners AG

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin® therapeutics, designed to address challenges current modalities cannot. The company has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development with a focus on oncology. Molecular Partners has formed partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to advance DARPin® therapeutics across multiple therapeutic areas.

For more information regarding Molecular Partners AG, go to: www.molecularpartners.com

For further details, please contact:

Seth Lewis, SVP IR, Comms, & Strategy
seth.lewis@molecularpartners.com
Tel: +1 781 420 2361

Stefan Riley, U.S. Media
stefan@tenbridgecommunications.com
Tel: +1 617 461 2442

Thomas Schneckenburger, IR & European Media
thomas.schneckenburger@molecularpartners.com
Tel: +41 79 407 9952

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the company and its business. Although the company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the company's control. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by, or including words such as 'target,' 'believe,' 'expect,' 'aim,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'plan,' 'project,' 'will,' 'can have,' 'likely,' 'should,' 'would,' 'could', and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Disclaimer

Molecular Partners AG published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 05:04:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG
01:05aMOLECULAR PARTNERS : Demonstrates Reduction of Mortality and Potent Therapeutic ..
PU
09/14MOLECULAR PARTNERS : completes manufacturing runs in bid for COVID-19 drug
RE
09/14MOLECULAR PARTNERS : Completes GMP Manufacturing of Anti-COVID-19 DARPin® Candid..
PU
09/11MOLECULAR PARTNERS : to Present at HC Wainwright and Morgan Stanley Healthcare C..
PU
08/26MOLECULAR PARTNERS : reports corporate highlights and key financials for H1 2020
PU
08/25AstraZeneca starts trial of COVID-19 antibody treatment
RE
08/25AstraZeneca starts trial of COVID-19 antibody treatment
RE
08/11Molecular Partners shares rise on Swiss government COVID drug deal
RE
08/11Molecular Partners gets Swiss government payment for COVID candidate
RE
07/09MOLECULAR PARTNERS : to Collaborate with AGC Biologics for Manufacturing of Anti..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 21,6 M 23,6 M 23,6 M
Net income 2020 -51,8 M -56,7 M -56,7 M
Net cash 2020 88,0 M 96,1 M 96,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,58x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 425 M 465 M 465 M
EV / Sales 2020 15,6x
EV / Sales 2021 9,07x
Nbr of Employees 144
Free-Float 77,0%
Chart MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG
Duration : Period :
Molecular Partners AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 16,75 CHF
Last Close Price 15,56 CHF
Spread / Highest target 60,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Amstutz Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Matt Burns Chairman
Michael Tobias Stumpp Chief Operating Officer
Andreas Emmenegger Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Steiner Senior Vice President-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG-11.19%465
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-2.12%77 944
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS22.85%67 930
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS61.15%59 434
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.54.26%36 321
BEIGENE, LTD.84.63%25 611
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group