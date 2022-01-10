Log in
  Report
Molecular Partners : HC Wainwright Healthcare Conference Presentation

01/10/2022 | 12:08pm EST
Custom Built Biology for Patients

January 2022

HC Wainwright Healthcare Conference

Molecular Partners AG, Switzerland

(SIX: MOLN, NASDAQ: MOLN)

1

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward looking statements. Any statements contained in this presentation that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, implied and express statements regarding the clinical development of Molecular Partners' current or future product candidates, including timing for the potential submission of emergency use authorization for ensovibep, expectations regarding timing for reporting data from ongoing clinical trials or the initiation of future clinical trials, the potential therapeutic and clinical benefits of Molecular Partners' product candidates, the selection and development of future antiviral or other programs, and Molecular Partners' expected expenses and cash utilization for 2021 and that its current cash resources will be sufficient to fund its operations and capital expenditure requirements into H2 2023. These statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "potential", "will", "would" and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements may contain these identifying words, and are based on Molecular Partners AG's current beliefs and expectations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Some of the key factors that could cause actual results to differ from our expectations include our plans to develop and potentially commercialize our product candidates; our reliance on third party partners and collaborators over which we may not always have full control; our ongoing and planned clinical trials and preclinical studies for our product candidates, including the timing of such trials and studies; the risk that the results of preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future results in connection with future clinical trials; the timing of and our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for our product candidates; the extent of clinical trials potentially required for our product candidates; the clinical utility and ability to achieve market acceptance of our product candidates; the potential impact of the COVID19 pandemic on our operations or clinical trials; our plans and development of any new indications for our product candidates; our commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; our intellectual property position; our ability to identify and in-license additional product candidates; the adequacy of our cash resources and our anticipated cash utilization; and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of Molecular Partners' Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 14, 2021 and other filings Molecular Partners makes with the SEC. These documents are available on the Investors page of

Molecular Partners' website at http://www.molecularpartners.com.

Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Molecular Partners as of the date of this release, and Molecular Partners assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

2

What are DARPins

MONOCLONAL ANTIBODIES

Binding regions / specificities

15 kDa

150 kDa

  • High affinity and specificity
  • Large size: 150 kDa
  • Complex architecture; 4 proteins with 12 domains
  • Long half-life
  • Mammalian expression
  • Good safety & low immunogenic potential

MONO-DARPin

Binding region / specificity

DARPin module

Multi-specific DARPin Candidate

  • High affinity and specificity
  • Small size: 15 kDa (1/10 of a monoclonal antibody)
  • Simple architecture 1 protein with 1 domain
  • Tunable half-life
  • High-yieldmicrobial expression; High stability
  • Good safety & low immunogenic potential

3

Pipeline

Pipeline​

Infectious disease

Discovery Oncology

OncologyOphthalmology

CANDIDATE / FOCUS​

RESEARCH​

PRECLINICAL​

PHASE 1​

PHASE 2​

PHASE 3​

RIGHTS​

Ensovibep - Covid

Covid ambulatory - Empathy

Next Gen Covid​

Future VoC*

AMG506 / MP0310

Solid tumors

FAP x 4-1BB​

MP0317​

Solid tumors

FAP x CD40​

MP0533

AML

CD3 x CD33+CD70+CD123

Abicipar

wet AMD - Cedar

& Sequoia

VEGF​

Radio Ligand Therapy

Solid tumors

Platform Discovery​

Radical simplicity & Conditional Activation

Additional Infectious Diseases

* VoC = Variant of Concern

4

Infectious disease

Discovery Oncology

Pipeline

Oncology

Ophthalmology

Pipeline​

CANDIDATE / FOCUS​

RESEARCH​

PRECLINICAL​

PHASE 1​

PHASE 2​

PHASE 3​

RIGHTS​

Ensovibep - Covid

Covid ambulatory - Empathy

Next Gen Covid​

Future VoC*

AMG506 / MP0310

Solid tumors

FAP x 4-1BB​

MP0317​

Solid tumors

FAP x CD40​

MP0533

AML

CD3 x CD33+CD70+CD123

Abicipar

wet AMD - Cedar & Sequoia

VEGF​

Radio Ligand Therapy

Solid tumors

Platform Discovery​

Radical simplicity & Conditional Activation

Additional Infectious Diseases

* VoC = Variant of Concern

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Molecular Partners AG published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 17:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 11,9 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
Net income 2021 -66,4 M -71,7 M -71,7 M
Net cash 2021 124 M 134 M 134 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,03x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 491 M 533 M 530 M
EV / Sales 2021 30,9x
EV / Sales 2022 3,26x
Nbr of Employees 145
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG
Duration : Period :
Molecular Partners AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 15,20 CHF
Average target price 25,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target 64,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Amstutz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andreas Emmenegger Chief Financial Officer
William Matt Burns Chairman
Daniel Steiner Senior Vice President-Research
Nicolas Leupin Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG-14.70%533
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-1.86%89 387
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-4.40%63 123
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED1.02%56 406
BIONTECH SE-17.83%51 164
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-8.18%49 652