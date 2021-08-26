Molecular Partners : Half Year Report 2021

To Our Shareholders

We are committed to leveraging our leadership in DARPin® therapeutics to deliver a unique class of custom-built protein therapeutics that go beyond the limits of current treatments for cancer, in virology as well as for other serious diseases.

The COVID-19 pandemic continued to dominate also the first half of 2021. Nonetheless, in the course of the first semester, we were able to strongly expand our global clinical presence and collaboration with Novartis as the evolving COVID-19 pandemic continued to underscore the need for effective antiviral therapeutics.

As a now dual-listed company in Switzerland and the United States, our expanded investor base enables us to accelerate our mission to deliver a new class of medicines to people living with cancer and infectious diseases.

To have entered two ongoing, late-stage trials of ensovibep further illustrates our rapid design and development capabilities, and in addition to the COVID-19 program we are focused on expanding into new antiviral applications of the DARPin® platform while moving towards a new phase for our immuno-oncology programs.

H1 2021 Milestones and Corporate Highlights

In the following, we summarize the advancements and status of our candidates as well as the initiatives for the individual therapeutic areas virology, oncology and ophthalmology.

Further, we provide an overview on the highlights in terms of Leadership & Governance of our organization.

Antiviral program: Rapid development of trispecific antiviral DARPin® candidate ensovibep in multiple international clinical trials

Molecular Partners advanced in 2021 with strong momentum for our lead antiviral candidate, ensovibep, which has progressed in the second quarter of 2021 into two ongoing, late-stage global clinical studies, EMPATHY and ACTIV-3, in collaboration with Novartis and the NIH, respectively. Thus far, ensovibep has provided positive Phase 1 data and continued to maintain potency in laboratory studies against all known COVID-19 variants of concern.

In March of 2021, jointly with our collaboration partner Novartis we announced that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) selected ensovibep for inclusion in a global phase 3 randomized, controlled clinical trial as part of NIH's Accelerating COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines (ACTIV) program. The international master protocol ACTIV-3 is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of various therapies for the treatment of adults hospitalized with a COVID-19 diagnosis. A sub-study of ACTIV-3 evaluating ensovibep began enrolling hospitalized patients in June 2021 and is currently enrolling patients across seven countries. Topline data from this study are expected in 2022.

In May of 2021, together with Novartis we announced the start of the clinical trial EMPATHY, a global phase 2 - 3 study, to explore the use of ensovibep for the treatment of COVID-19 in patients who are in the early stages of infection, to prevent worsening symptoms and hospitalization. Our collaboration partner Novartis is conducting the clinical trial for ensovibep, with Molecular Partners