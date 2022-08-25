Molecular Partners : Half Year Report 2022

To Our Shareholders

We are committed to leveraging our leadership in DARPin therapeutics to deliver a unique class of custom-built protein therapeutics that go beyond the limits of current treatments for cancer, in virology as well as for other serious diseases.

In the first half of this year, we have delivered a major clinical success with ensovibep, leading to its licensure by our partner Novartis and a position of financial strength to execute on the next phase of our strategy at full speed.

Programs like ensovibep and our trispecific T-cell engager for AML, MP0533, represent our strategic focus: highly differentiated approaches to major diseases that leverage the strengths of the DARPin class.

Using our leading DARPin platform, we are focused on advancing our pipeline and growing it with potential highly differentiated DARPin therapies that can meaningfully impact treatment for patients.

H1 2022 Milestones and Corporate Highlights

In the following, we summarize the advancements and status of our candidates as well as the initiatives for the individual therapeutic areas of virology and oncology. Further, we provide an overview on the highlights in terms of Leadership & Governance of our organization.

Oncology

AML candidate MP0533 is approaching Phase 1 initiation

MP0533, Molecular Partners' novel acute myeloid leukemia (AML) candidate, is a DARPin designed to engage CD3 on T cells while binding up to three tumor-associated antigens (CD33, CD70, and CD123) on AML cells. Preclinical studies have shown that MP0533 T cell activation and tumor killing increased significantly with the number of tumor-associated antigens present. This 'avidity- dependent' mechanism, enabled by the DARPin platform, can lead to preferential targeting of AML cells which, unlike healthy cells, generally express two or more of these antigens. Once bound, the AML cells are marked for termination by nearby T cells. Half-life extension of MP0533 is ensured by its HSA (human serum albumin)-binding DARPins, making the drug compatible with weekly dosing. MP0533 is on track to begin clinical development before the end of 2022.

Phase 1 trials of MP0317 and MP0310

MP0317 binds both the fibroblast activation protein (FAP) and the immunostimulatory protein CD40. It also contains an HSA-binding DARPin for half-life extension. It is designed to enable tumor-localized immune activation with fewer side effects compared to other CD40-targeting agents. The ongoing Phase 1 trial of MP0317 is expected to enroll up to 30 patients, dosed once every 3 weeks, across six dosing cohorts and up to 15 patients are then expected to be enrolled in a dose expansion cohort. Further, the Company plans to test a weekly dosing regimen to provide potential options for future combinations with either immunotherapy, radiation, or chemotherapy. In addition to evaluating safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of a monotherapy, the study plans to gather a variety of biomarker data to support the establishment of combination therapies with MP0317 in specific indications.