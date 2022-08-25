Log in
    MOLN   CH0256379097

MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG

(MOLN)
2022-08-25
5.920 CHF   +0.68%
MOLECULAR PARTNERS : Half Year Report 2022
PU
04:31pMolecular Partners Reports Corporate Highlights and H1 2022 Financials
AQ
08/18Molecular Partners Half Year 2022 News Release and Investor Call Details
AQ
Molecular Partners : Half Year Report 2022

08/25/2022
At a Glance: Key Milestones, Group Profile & Contents

H1 2022 Research & Development Milestones

MP0317 (FAP x CD40)

  • Phase 1 open-label dose escalation study continues in patients with solid tumors known to express FAP. Initial clinical data from this study expected to be presented at a conference in the second half of 2022
  • Preclinical data was published in Cancer Immunology Research supporting MP0317's potential to deliver tumor-localized immune activation while avoiding systemic toxicity seen with other CD40-targeting agents

MP0533 (CD3 x CD33 x CD70 x CD123)

  • Lead candidate, MP0533, selected, following continued promising preclinical data supporting its unique design and mechanism. It is expected to reach clinical development by year end
  • New in vivo data from the MP0533 program were presented at the European Hematology Association Congress in June 2022

DARPin-Radioligand Therapies

  • Novartis partnered program ongoing
  • Proprietary programs now advancing

Ensovibep COVID-19 antiviral program

  • In January 2022, Novartis exercised its option to in-license ensovibep and is now solely responsible for further development, manufacturing, and commercialization activities. Upon exercise of the option, Molecular Partners received a payment of CHF 150 million from Novartis, which was in addition to the initial upfront payment of CHF 60 million
  • Novartis submitted an application for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in February 2022, following positive results from the primary analysis of the Phase 2 EMPATHY clinical trial. As previously announced, the FDA has asked that Phase 3 data be provided for their review. Novartis is currently engaged in developing a Phase 3 protocol
  • The primary analysis from Phase 2 of the EMPATHY clinical trial was presented at the 2022 European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in April 2022
  • Key preclinical data documenting the unique design and mechanism of action of ensovibep were published in Nature Biotechnology in July 2022, in a paper titled "The trispecific DARPin ensovibep inhibits diverse SARS-CoV-2 variants"

MP0310 (FAP x 4-1BB)

  • Amgen has returned the global rights for MP0310 following a strategic pipeline review. The last patient has been dosed in the Phase 1 study, and the study data are currently being collected and reviewed. Results of the full analysis will inform further business development activity. No additional internal investment in the program is currently planned

Abicipar for wet age-related macular degeneration

  • Evaluation of business development opportunities for pivotal-stage asset continues by correspondence with the FDA and discussions with potential partners

H1 2022 Financial Milestones

  • Strong financial position with CHF 285.1 million in cash (including short term deposits) as of June 30, 2022
  • Revenue of CHF 184.5 million, primarily due to payment received from Novartis upon exercise of option to in-license global rights to ensovibep
  • Net cash from operating activities of CHF 151.0 million in H1 2022
  • Operating profit of CHF 146.3 million and net profit of CHF 148.6 million in H1 2022
  • Company expected to be funded into 2026, excluding any potential payments from R&D partnerships

Group Profile

Molecular Partners is a clinical-stage biotech company developing DARPin therapeutics, a new class of custom-built protein drugs designed to address challenges current modalities cannot. The Company has formed partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to advance DARPin therapeutics in the areas of oncology, ophthalmology, and infectious disease, and has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development across multiple therapeutic areas.

Share Information

  • Shares listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker: MOLN; ISIN CH0256379097) since Nov. 2014
  • American Depositary Receipts (ADR) listed on Nasdaq (ticker: MOLN) since June 2021
  • 32,502,323 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2022
  • CHF 214 million market capitalization as of June 30, 2022
  • Free float of 95% as per SIX Swiss Exchange definition

Contents

At a Glance: Key Milestones and Contents.................................................................................

  • H1 2022 R&D, Partnership & Team Milestones
  • H1 2022 Financial Milestones
  • Company Profile & Share Information
  • Contents

Shareholder Letter........................................................................................................................

Financial Summary........................................................................................................................

  • Results and Overview
  • Financial Highlights
  • Outlook 2022 and Financial Calendar
  • Development of Employee Base

Financial Reports...........................................................................................................................

  • IFRS Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
  • Auditor's Report on Review of Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Custom-built biology for patients

To Our Shareholders

We are committed to leveraging our leadership in DARPin therapeutics to deliver a unique class of custom-built protein therapeutics that go beyond the limits of current treatments for cancer, in virology as well as for other serious diseases.

In the first half of this year, we have delivered a major clinical success with ensovibep, leading to its licensure by our partner Novartis and a position of financial strength to execute on the next phase of our strategy at full speed.

Programs like ensovibep and our trispecific T-cell engager for AML, MP0533, represent our strategic focus: highly differentiated approaches to major diseases that leverage the strengths of the DARPin class.

Using our leading DARPin platform, we are focused on advancing our pipeline and growing it with potential highly differentiated DARPin therapies that can meaningfully impact treatment for patients.

H1 2022 Milestones and Corporate Highlights

In the following, we summarize the advancements and status of our candidates as well as the initiatives for the individual therapeutic areas of virology and oncology. Further, we provide an overview on the highlights in terms of Leadership & Governance of our organization.

Oncology

AML candidate MP0533 is approaching Phase 1 initiation

MP0533, Molecular Partners' novel acute myeloid leukemia (AML) candidate, is a DARPin designed to engage CD3 on T cells while binding up to three tumor-associated antigens (CD33, CD70, and CD123) on AML cells. Preclinical studies have shown that MP0533 T cell activation and tumor killing increased significantly with the number of tumor-associated antigens present. This 'avidity- dependent' mechanism, enabled by the DARPin platform, can lead to preferential targeting of AML cells which, unlike healthy cells, generally express two or more of these antigens. Once bound, the AML cells are marked for termination by nearby T cells. Half-life extension of MP0533 is ensured by its HSA (human serum albumin)-binding DARPins, making the drug compatible with weekly dosing. MP0533 is on track to begin clinical development before the end of 2022.

Phase 1 trials of MP0317 and MP0310

MP0317 binds both the fibroblast activation protein (FAP) and the immunostimulatory protein CD40. It also contains an HSA-binding DARPin for half-life extension. It is designed to enable tumor-localized immune activation with fewer side effects compared to other CD40-targeting agents. The ongoing Phase 1 trial of MP0317 is expected to enroll up to 30 patients, dosed once every 3 weeks, across six dosing cohorts and up to 15 patients are then expected to be enrolled in a dose expansion cohort. Further, the Company plans to test a weekly dosing regimen to provide potential options for future combinations with either immunotherapy, radiation, or chemotherapy. In addition to evaluating safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of a monotherapy, the study plans to gather a variety of biomarker data to support the establishment of combination therapies with MP0317 in specific indications.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Molecular Partners AG published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 21:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
