Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Molecular Partners AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOLN   CH0256379097

MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG

(MOLN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  04/26 11:31:01 am EDT
13.20 CHF   -16.67%
03:02pMOLECULAR PARTNERS : Provides Update on Ensovibep Following Novartis Quarterly Earnings Call - Form 6-K
PU
02:00pMolecular Partners Provides Update on Ensovibep Following Novartis Quarterly Earnings Call
AQ
04/23Molecular Partners Announces Presentation of the EMPATHY Study of Ensovibep for the Treatment of COVID-19 at ECCMID 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Molecular Partners : Provides Update on Ensovibep Following Novartis Quarterly Earnings Call - Form 6-K

04/26/2022 | 03:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Molecular Partners Provides Update on Ensovibep Following Novartis Quarterly Earnings Call

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland & CONCORD, Mass., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR: Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN; NASDAQ: MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin therapeutics, is providing an update following comments provided by Novartis during its quarterly earnings call today. In the call, Novartis' CEO, Vas Narasimhan stated that Emergency Use Application (EUA) for ensovibep, which is filed and in review with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), may require additional clinical data to be authorized.

Vas Narasimhan also noted the current omicron wave of SARS-Cov-2, and the lower incidents of hospitalization associated with it, has made clinical investigations challenging to execute in this evolving environment. Novartis is engaging with the FDA to align on a potential Phase 3 study design that could provide the additional data the agency is seeking for the EUA or full regulatory approval.

About Molecular Partners AG
Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company developing DARPin therapeutics, a new class of custom-built protein drugs designed to address challenges current modalities cannot. The Company has formed partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to advance DARPin therapeutics in the areas of infectious disease, oncology, and ophthalmology, and has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development across multiple therapeutic areas. www.molecularpartners.com; Find us on Twitter - @MolecularPrtnrs

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, implied and express statements regarding the clinical development of Molecular Partners' current or future product candidates or product candidates of Molecular Partners' collaborators, including expectations regarding the potential therapeutic and clinical benefits of such product candidates, the timing or ability of Molecular Partners or its collaborators to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for such product candidates or the results of interactions with regulatory authorities, including the FDA. These statements may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "may", "plan", "potential", "will", "would" and similar expressions, and are based on Molecular Partners AG's current beliefs and expectations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Some of the key factors that could cause actual results to differ from Molecular Partners' expectations include Molecular Partners' ongoing and planned clinical trials and preclinical studies for Molecular Partners' product candidates, including the timing of such trials and studies; the risk that the results of preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future results in connection with future clinical trials; the timing of and Molecular Partners' ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for Molecular Partners' product candidates; the extent of clinical trials potentially required for Molecular Partners' product candidates; Molecular Partners' plans to develop and potentially commercialize Molecular Partners' product candidates; the clinical utility and ability to achieve market acceptance of Molecular Partners' product candidates; the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Molecular Partners' operations or clinical trials; Molecular Partners' plans and development of any new indications for Molecular Partners' product candidates; Molecular Partners' commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; Molecular Partners' intellectual property position; Molecular Partners' ability to identify and in-license additional product candidates; Molecular Partners' reliance on third party partners and collaborators over which we may not always have full control; and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of Molecular Partners' Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 15, 2022, and other filings Molecular Partners makes with the SEC. These documents are available on the Investors page of Molecular Partners' website at http://www.molecularpartners.com. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Molecular Partners as of the date of this release, and except to the extent required by law, Molecular Partners assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



For further details, please contact:
Seth Lewis
seth.lewis@molecularpartners.com
Tel: +1 781 420 2361

Shai Biran, PhD
shai.biran@molecularpartners.com
Tel: +1 978 254 6286

Thomas Schneckenburger, European IR & Media
thomas.schneckenburger@molecularpartners.com
Tel: +41 79 407 9952

Disclaimer

Molecular Partners AG published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 19:01:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG
03:02pMOLECULAR PARTNERS : Provides Update on Ensovibep Following Novartis Quarterly Earnings Ca..
PU
02:00pMolecular Partners Provides Update on Ensovibep Following Novartis Quarterly Earnings C..
AQ
04/23Molecular Partners Announces Presentation of the EMPATHY Study of Ensovibep for the Tre..
AQ
04/21MOLECULAR PARTNERS : Minutes of the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders
PU
04/14MOLECULAR PARTNERS : Announces Shareholders Approve All Board Proposals at the Annual Gene..
PU
04/13Molecular Partners to Present at Kempen Life Sciences Investor Conference
AQ
04/13Molecular Partners Shareholders Vote to Re-Elect All Board Members
MT
04/13Molecular Partners Announces Shareholders Approve All Board Proposals at the Annual Gen..
AQ
03/24Molecular Partners' Investigational Cancer Drug Shrinks Tumor in Pre-clinical Study
MT
03/24Molecular Partners Announces Publication of Preclinical Data from CD40 Therapeutic Cand..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 340 M 354 M 354 M
Net income 2022 226 M 235 M 235 M
Net cash 2022 269 M 280 M 280 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,58x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 427 M 445 M 444 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,46x
Nbr of Employees 163
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG
Duration : Period :
Molecular Partners AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 15,84 CHF
Average target price 28,69 CHF
Spread / Average Target 81,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Amstutz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andreas Emmenegger Chief Financial Officer
William Matt Burns Chairman
Daniel Steiner Senior Vice President-Research
Nicolas Leupin Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG-11.11%534
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-13.72%78 675
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.9.31%74 380
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS23.72%69 163
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-17.47%43 387
BIONTECH SE-39.84%37 615