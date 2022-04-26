Molecular Partners : Provides Update on Ensovibep Following Novartis Quarterly Earnings Call - Form 6-K

Molecular Partners Provides Update on Ensovibep Following Novartis Quarterly Earnings Call

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland & CONCORD, Mass., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR: Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN; NASDAQ: MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin therapeutics, is providing an update following comments provided by Novartis during its quarterly earnings call today. In the call, Novartis' CEO, Vas Narasimhan stated that Emergency Use Application (EUA) for ensovibep, which is filed and in review with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), may require additional clinical data to be authorized.



Vas Narasimhan also noted the current omicron wave of SARS-Cov-2, and the lower incidents of hospitalization associated with it, has made clinical investigations challenging to execute in this evolving environment. Novartis is engaging with the FDA to align on a potential Phase 3 study design that could provide the additional data the agency is seeking for the EUA or full regulatory approval.

