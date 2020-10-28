Log in
Molecular Partners jumps after Novartis deal for potential COVID-19 drugs

10/28/2020 | 05:32am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss drugmaker Novartis is pictured at the French company's headquarters in Rueil-Malmaison

ZURICH (Reuters) - Molecular Partners' shares jumped as much as a third on Wednesday after Swiss drugs giant Novartis inked a deal to license two of the Zurich-based biotech company's antiviral drugs that it hopes to use to treat COVID-19 patients.

Molecular Partners will get an upfront payment of 60 million Swiss francs ($66.2 million), a potential milestone payment of 150 million francs, and a "significant royalty" on sales of the drugs called MP0420 and MP0423.

Molecular Partners' shares rose more than 32% before paring gains to about 20% at 0950 GMT, reducing their year-to-date drop, set into motion in large part by an eye drug that failed to win regulators' blessing, to 12%.

Novartis shares fell 1.7%, continuing their slide from Tuesday after third-quarter sales missed expectations.

First human studies for MP0420 are expected to start in November, Molecular Partners has said, with clinical studies for MP0423 due to begin in the first half of 2021.

Molecular Partners struck a deal with the Swiss government in August to reserve doses of MP0420.

"It has become increasingly clear that to tackle the pandemic at a global level the development of medicines that can prevent and treat the virus, in addition to the development of vaccines, will be crucial," Novartis said.

Novartis's efforts to combat COVID-19 have focused largely on repurposing older medicines, including its malaria drug hydroxychloroquine that won U.S. President Donald Trump's endorsement but flopped in trials.

Novartis does have its own COVID-19 drug-discovery programme, but with a pair of prospective medicines due to enter the clinic only next year, the Molecular Partners deal could help speed up entry into the field.

Molecular Partners is seeking to regain its lustre after its eye drug abicipar, in a partnership with U.S. drugmaker AbbVie, failed to win U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval.

($1 = 0.9070 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields and Mark Potter)

By John Miller


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABBVIE INC. -1.44% 82.71 Delayed Quote.-6.58%
MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG 25.39% 19.2 Delayed Quote.-12.33%
NOVARTIS AG -1.75% 72.91 Delayed Quote.-19.31%
Financials
Sales 2020 38,0 M 41,7 M 41,7 M
Net income 2020 -30,2 M -33,2 M -33,2 M
Net cash 2020 70,5 M 77,4 M 77,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 -14,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 420 M 463 M 461 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,21x
EV / Sales 2021 6,82x
Nbr of Employees 144
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG
Duration : Period :
Molecular Partners AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 14,88 CHF
Last Close Price 15,36 CHF
Spread / Highest target 30,2%
Spread / Average Target -3,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Amstutz Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Matt Burns Chairman
Michael Tobias Stumpp Chief Operating Officer
Andreas Emmenegger Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Steiner Senior Vice President-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG-12.33%463
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-7.65%75 236
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS55.14%61 299
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-3.09%55 269
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.64.97%39 253
BEIGENE, LTD.81.91%27 327
