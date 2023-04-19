Molecular Partners : statement regarding Passive Foreign Investment Company status

PFIC ANNUAL INFORMATION STATEMENT Name of PFIC: Molecular Partners AG PFIC Address: Wagistrasse 14,8952 Schlieren Zurich SZ PFIC EIN, if applicable: 98-1030360 PFIC Country of Organization: Switzerland

Molecular Partners AG may be classified as a Passive Foreign Investment Company ("PFIC") for U.S. federal income tax purposes as defined in Section 1297(a) of the Internal Revenue Code for its taxable year beginning on January 1, 2022, and ending on December 31, 2022. The following information is provided to allow a shareholder of Molecular Partners AG to make an election under Section 1295 of the Internal Revenue Code to treat Molecular Partners AG as a Qualified Electing Fund ("QEF") for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The PFIC rule are complex. Please consult your tax advisor.

As an interest holder in Molecular Partners AG, a foreign corporation for U.S. federal income tax purposes, the following information is hereby being provided to you in accordance with Treasury Regulations Section 1.1295-1(g)(1).

This PFIC Annual Information Statement applies to the taxable year of Molecular Partners AG beginning January 1, 2022 and ending December 31, 2022. The shareholder's per share, per day information of the ordinary earnings and net capital gain (as defined in Treasury Regulations Sections

1.1293-1(a)(2)) of Molecular Partners AG for the taxable year specified in paragraph (1) were:

Ordinary Earnings: USD 0.008643 Net Capital Gains: USD 0.000000