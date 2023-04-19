Molecular Partners : statement regarding Passive Foreign Investment Company status
PFIC ANNUAL INFORMATION STATEMENT
Name of PFIC:
Molecular Partners AG
PFIC Address:
Wagistrasse 14,8952 Schlieren
Zurich SZ
PFIC EIN, if applicable:
98-1030360
PFIC Country of Organization:
Switzerland
Molecular Partners AG may be classified as a Passive Foreign Investment Company ("PFIC") for U.S. federal income tax purposes as defined in Section 1297(a) of the Internal Revenue Code for its taxable year beginning on January 1, 2022, and ending on December 31, 2022. The following information is provided to allow a shareholder of Molecular Partners AG to make an election under Section 1295 of the Internal Revenue Code to treat Molecular Partners AG as a Qualified Electing Fund ("QEF") for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The PFIC rule are complex. Please consult your tax advisor.
As an interest holder in Molecular Partners AG, a foreign corporation for U.S. federal income tax purposes, the following information is hereby being provided to you in accordance with Treasury Regulations Section 1.1295-1(g)(1).
This PFIC Annual Information Statement applies to the taxable year of Molecular Partners AG beginning January 1, 2022 and ending December 31, 2022.
The shareholder's per share, per day information of the ordinary earnings and net capital gain (as defined in Treasury Regulations Sections
1.1293-1(a)(2)) of Molecular Partners AG for the taxable year specified in paragraph (1) were:
Ordinary Earnings:
USD 0.008643
Net Capital Gains:
USD 0.000000
The amount of cash and fair market value of other property distributed or deemed distributed by Molecular Partners AG during the taxable year specified in paragraph (1) is as follows:
4)
Cash:
USD
0.00
Fair Market Value of Property:
USD
0.00
Molecular Partners AG will permit its shareholders to inspect and copy its permanent books of account, records, and such other documents as may be maintained by Molecular Partners AG to establish that Molecular Partners AG's ordinary earnings and net capital gain are computed in accordance with U.S. income tax principles, and to verify these amounts and its shareholder's pro rata shares thereof.
