    MOLN   CH0256379097

MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG

(MOLN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:47 2023-04-19 am EDT
5.730 CHF   -0.35%
Molecular Partners : statement regarding Passive Foreign Investment Company status
PU
04/14Molecular Partners AG to Present Additional Preclinical Data Supporting the Company's Radio Darpin Therapy Platform At AACR
CI
04/14Molecular Partners to Present Additional Preclinical Data Supporting the Company's Radio DARPin Therapy Platform at AACR
AQ
Molecular Partners : statement regarding Passive Foreign Investment Company status

04/19/2023 | 04:22pm EDT
PFIC ANNUAL INFORMATION STATEMENT

Name of PFIC:

Molecular Partners AG

PFIC Address:

Wagistrasse 14,8952 Schlieren

Zurich SZ

PFIC EIN, if applicable:

98-1030360

PFIC Country of Organization:

Switzerland

Molecular Partners AG may be classified as a Passive Foreign Investment Company ("PFIC") for U.S. federal income tax purposes as defined in Section 1297(a) of the Internal Revenue Code for its taxable year beginning on January 1, 2022, and ending on December 31, 2022. The following information is provided to allow a shareholder of Molecular Partners AG to make an election under Section 1295 of the Internal Revenue Code to treat Molecular Partners AG as a Qualified Electing Fund ("QEF") for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The PFIC rule are complex. Please consult your tax advisor.

As an interest holder in Molecular Partners AG, a foreign corporation for U.S. federal income tax purposes, the following information is hereby being provided to you in accordance with Treasury Regulations Section 1.1295-1(g)(1).

  1. This PFIC Annual Information Statement applies to the taxable year of Molecular Partners AG beginning January 1, 2022 and ending December 31, 2022.
  2. The shareholder's per share, per day information of the ordinary earnings and net capital gain (as defined in Treasury Regulations Sections
    1.1293-1(a)(2)) of Molecular Partners AG for the taxable year specified in paragraph (1) were:

Ordinary Earnings:

USD 0.008643

Net Capital Gains:

USD 0.000000

  1. The amount of cash and fair market value of other property distributed or deemed distributed by Molecular Partners AG during the taxable year specified in paragraph (1) is as follows:

4)

Cash:

USD

0.00

Fair Market Value of Property:

USD

0.00

Molecular Partners AG will permit its shareholders to inspect and copy its permanent books of account, records, and such other documents as may be maintained by Molecular Partners AG to establish that Molecular Partners AG's ordinary earnings and net capital gain are computed in accordance with U.S. income tax principles, and to verify these amounts and its shareholder's pro rata shares thereof.

Robert Hendriks

/s/ Robert Hendriks

_____________________________________________________________

VP Finance (Principal Accounting Officer)

April 19, 2023

Disclaimer

Molecular Partners AG published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 20:21:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
