Molecular Partners to Participate in the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference

Zurich-Schlieren, Switzerland, November 30, 2020.Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company that is developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin® therapeutics, today announced that Dr. Patrick Amstutz, CEO of Molecular Partners, will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 3:55 - 4:25 PM Eastern Time (9:55 PM CET).

The event will take place virtually, and audio webcast of the fireside chat will be webcast live and will be made available on the company's website www.molecularpartners.com under the Investors section. The replay will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About DARPin® therapeutics

DARPin® therapeutics are a new class of custom-built protein therapeutics based on natural binding proteins that open a new class of custom-built protein therapeutics based on natural binding proteins that open a new dimension of multi-functionality and multi-target specificity in drug design. A single DARPin® candidate can be built to engage more than five targets, and its flexible architecture and small size offer benefits over conventional monoclonal antibodies or other currently available protein therapeutics. DARPin® therapeutics have been clinically validated through to the registrational stage. The DARPin® platform is a fast and cost-effective drug discovery engine, producing drug candidates with optimized properties for development and very high production yields. DARPin® is a registered trademark owned by Molecular Partners AG.

About Molecular Partners AG

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company developing DARPin® therapeutics, a new class of custom-built protein drugs designed to address challenges current modalities cannot. The Company has formed partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to advance DARPin® therapeutics in the areas of ophthalmology, oncology and infectious disease, and has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development across multiple therapeutic areas. www.molecularpartners.com; Follow the Company on Twitter at @MolecularPrtnrs.

For further details, please contact:

Seth Lewis, SVP IR, Comms, & Strategy

seth.lewis@molecularpartners.com

Tel: +1 781 420 2361

Stefan Riley, U.S. Media

stefan@tenbridgecommunications.com

Tel: +1 617 461 2442

Thomas Schneckenburger, IR & European Media

thomas.schneckenburger@molecularpartners.com

Tel: +41 79 407 9952

