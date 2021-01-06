Log in
Molecular Partners : to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences

01/06/2021 | 11:50am EST
Molecular Partners to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences

Zurich-Schlieren, Switzerland, January 06, 2021.Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin® therapeutics, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Amstutz, Ph.D., will present at or attend several upcoming virtual healthcare investor events in January, 2021.

Conference Presentation Details:

  • Event: H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference
  • Date/Time: Monday, January 11, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. ET (12:00 p.m. CET)
  • Event: Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference
  • Date/Time: Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. CET (7:00 a.m. ET)
  • Event: JP Morgan 39th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
  • Date/Time: Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. ET (1:30 p.m. CET)

Conference Participation Details:

  • Event: The Octavian Seminar 2021
  • Date: Friday, January 15, 2021

All webcasted presentations will be made available on the Molecular Partners website.

About Molecular Partners AG

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company developing DARPin® therapeutics, a new class of custom-built protein drugs designed to address challenges current modalities cannot. The Company has formed partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to advance DARPin® therapeutics in the areas of ophthalmology, oncology and infectious disease, and has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development across multiple therapeutic areas.

www.molecularpartners.com; Follow the Company on Twitter at @MolecularPrtnrs.

For further details, please contact:

Shai Biran, Ph.D., IR & Comms
shai.biran@molecularpartners.com
Tel: +1 978 254 6286

Stefan Riley, U.S. Media
stefan@tenbridgecommunications.com
Tel: +1 617 461 2442

Thomas Schneckenburger, Ph.D., IR & European Media
thomas.schneckenburger@molecularpartners.com
Tel: +41 79 407 9952

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the company and its business. Although the company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the company's control. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by, or including words such as 'target,' 'believe,' 'expect,' 'aim,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'plan,' 'project,' 'will,' 'can have,' 'likely,' 'should,' 'would,' 'could', and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Disclaimer

Molecular Partners AG published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 16:49:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
