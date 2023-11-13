Stock MBRX MOLECULIN BIOTECH, INC.
PDF Report : Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. Stock price

Equities

MBRX

US60855D2009

Pharmaceuticals

Market Closed - Nasdaq
Other stock markets
 04:00:00 2023-11-10 pm EST
0.5400 USD +0.37% +5.68% -49.06%
Nov. 06 Moleculin Reports Positive Preliminary Findings From Phase 1B/2 Lung Metastases Trial; Shares Rise MT
Sep. 21 Moleculin Biotech, Inc. Announces Completion of Enrollment in U.S. Phase 1B/2 Clinical Trial Evaluating Annamycin for the Treatment of Soft Tissue Sarcoma Lung Metastases CI
Financials (USD)

Sales 2023 * - Sales 2024 * - Capitalization 16.10 M
Net income 2023 * -28.00 M Net income 2024 * -31.00 M EV / Sales 2023 *
-
Net cash position 2023 * - Net cash position 2024 * - EV / Sales 2024 *
-
P/E ratio 2023 *
-0,55x
P/E ratio 2024 *
-0,58x
Employees 17
Yield 2023 *
-
Yield 2024 *
-
Free-Float 96.79%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data

Chart Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

Moleculin Reports Positive Preliminary Findings From Phase 1B/2 Lung Metastases Trial; Shares Rise MT
Moleculin Biotech, Inc. Announces Completion of Enrollment in U.S. Phase 1B/2 Clinical Trial Evaluating Annamycin for the Treatment of Soft Tissue Sarcoma Lung Metastases CI
Moleculin Biotech, Inc. Announces New Positive Independent Report of No Cardiotoxicity in Annamycin CI
Transcript : Moleculin Biotech, Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 11, 2023 CI
Moleculin Biotech, Inc. Provides Update on Ongoing Clinical Trials CI
Moleculin Biotech, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Moleculin Biotech, Inc.(NasdaqCM:MBRX) dropped from Russell 3000E Index CI
Moleculin Biotech, Inc.(NasdaqCM:MBRX) dropped from Russell Microcap Value Index CI
Moleculin Biotech, Inc.(NasdaqCM:MBRX) dropped from Russell 3000E Value Index CI
Moleculin Biotech, Inc.(NasdaqCM:MBRX) dropped from Russell Microcap Index CI
Transcript : Moleculin Biotech, Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call CI
Transcript : Moleculin Biotech, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 11, 2023 CI
Moleculin Biotech, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 CI
Transcript : Moleculin Biotech, Inc., 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 23, 2023 CI
Moleculin Biotech, Inc. Announces Interim Phase 2 Data in STS Clinical Trial and Update on Recruiting, Preliminary Efficacy and Expected Milestones for AML Clinical Trials CI
Analyst Recommendations on Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

Roth Capital Adjusts Moleculin Biotech's Price Target to $16 From $29, Reiterates Buy Rating MT
MOLECULIN BIOTECH : Oppenheimer Adjusts Moleculin Biotech's Price Target to $18 From Post-Split Adjusted $12, Keeps Outperform Rating MT
Press releases Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

Moleculin to Report Third Quarter Financial Results on November 13, 2023 and Host Conference Call and Webcast PR
Moleculin Presents Positive Preliminary Efficacy Findings from Phase 1B/2 Clinical Trial Demonstrating 64% Stable Disease Rate through Two Cycles of Annamycin for the Treatment of Soft Tissue Sarcomas Lung Metastases AQ
Moleculin Presents Positive Preliminary Efficacy Findings from Phase 1B/2 Clinical Trial Demonstrating 64% Stable Disease Rate Through Two Cycles of Annamycin for the Treatment of Soft Tissue Sarcomas (STS) Lung Metastases PR
Quotes and Performance

1 day+0.37%
1 week+5.68%
Current month+13.66%
1 month+33.17%
3 months-12.55%
6 months-19.08%
Current year-49.06%
Highs and lows

1 week
0.49
Extreme 0.4925
0.60
1 month
0.45
Extreme 0.45
0.74
Current year
0.34
Extreme 0.3377
1.65
1 year
0.34
Extreme 0.3377
1.65
3 years
0.34
Extreme 0.3377
8.78
5 years
0.34
Extreme 0.3377
18.90
10 years
0.34
Extreme 0.3377
57.48
Managers and Directors - Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

Managers TitleAgeSince
Donald Picker FOU
 Founder 77 2015
Walter Klemp CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 63 2015
Jonathan Foster DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO 59 2016
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Walter Klemp CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 63 2015
Michael Cannon BRD
 Director/Board Member 77 2015
John Climaco BRD
 Director/Board Member 54 2017
ETFs positioned on Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
VANGUARD TOTAL STOCK MARKET ETF - USD ETF Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF - USD
0.00% 281,588 M€ +13.74% -
VANGUARD U.S. TOTAL MARKET INDEX ETF - CAD ETF Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF - CAD
0.00% 4,253 M€ +15.86%
VANGUARD U.S. TOTAL MARKET INDEX ETF (CAD-HEDGED) - CAD ETF Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) - CAD
0.00% 499 M€ +12.77%
VANGUARD ALL-EQUITY ETF PORTFOLIO - CAD ETF Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio - CAD
0.00% 1,959 M€ +10.40%
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-10 0.5400 +0.37% 69,215
23-11-09 0.5380 -3.06% 63,200
23-11-08 0.5550 0.00% 20,706
23-11-07 0.5550 -5.53% 69,303
23-11-06 0.5875 +14.97% 142,851

Delayed Quote Nasdaq, November 10, 2023 at 04:00 pm EST

Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company has a pipeline of clinical programs for the treatment of tumors and viruses. It has three core technologies and six drug candidates, three of which have shown human activity in clinical trials. Its core technologies consist of Annamycin, WP1066 Portfolio and WP1122 Portfolio. Annamycin is designed to avoid multidrug resistance mechanisms and cardiotoxicity. Its WP1066 Portfolio (including lead drug candidates WP1066 and WP1220) represents a class of agents capable of hitting multiple targets, including the activated form of a key oncogenic transcription factor, STAT3. WP1066 is its flagship Immune/Transcription Modulator. An analog of WP1066, referred to as WP1220, is related to the use of the molecule in the topical treatment of psoriasis. Annamycin is in development for the treatment of refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma (STS) lung metastases.
Sector
Pharmaceuticals
Calendar
2023-11-13 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
0.5400USD
Average target price
8.000USD
Spread / Average Target
+1,381.48%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Pharmaceuticals

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
MOLECULIN BIOTECH, INC. Stock Moleculin Biotech, Inc.
-49.06% 16 M $
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY Stock Eli Lilly and Company
+63.38% 538 B $
NOVO NORDISK A/S Stock Novo Nordisk A/S
+49.25% 442 B $
JOHNSON & JOHNSON Stock Johnson & Johnson
-16.64% 354 B $
MERCK & CO., INC. Stock Merck & Co., Inc.
-8.62% 257 B $
ABBVIE INC. Stock AbbVie Inc.
-14.24% 245 B $
ROCHE HOLDING AG Stock Roche Holding AG
-17.71% 211 B $
ASTRAZENECA PLC Stock AstraZeneca PLC
-8.49% 191 B $
NOVARTIS AG Stock Novartis AG
+1.09% 191 B $
PFIZER, INC. Stock Pfizer, Inc.
-42.47% 166 B $
Other Pharmaceuticals
