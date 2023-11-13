Moleculin Biotech, Inc. Stock price
Equities
MBRX
US60855D2009
Pharmaceuticals
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.5400 USD
|+0.37%
|+5.68%
|-49.06%
Financials (USD)
|Sales 2023 *
|-
|Sales 2024 *
|-
|Capitalization
|16.10 M
|Net income 2023 *
|-28.00 M
|Net income 2024 *
|-31.00 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
-
|Net cash position 2023 *
|-
|Net cash position 2024 *
|-
|EV / Sales 2024 *
-
|P/E ratio 2023 *
-0,55x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
-0,58x
|Employees
|17
|Yield 2023 *
-
|Yield 2024 *
-
|Free-Float
|96.79%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data
|1 day
|+0.37%
|1 week
|+5.68%
|Current month
|+13.66%
|1 month
|+33.17%
|3 months
|-12.55%
|6 months
|-19.08%
|Current year
|-49.06%
1 week
0.49
0.60
1 month
0.45
0.74
Current year
0.34
1.65
1 year
0.34
1.65
3 years
0.34
8.78
5 years
0.34
18.90
10 years
0.34
57.48
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Donald Picker FOU
|Founder
|77
|2015
Walter Klemp CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|63
|2015
Jonathan Foster DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|59
|2016
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Walter Klemp CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|63
|2015
Michael Cannon BRD
|Director/Board Member
|77
|2015
John Climaco BRD
|Director/Board Member
|54
|2017
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|0.00%
|281,588 M€
|+13.74%
|-
|0.00%
|4,253 M€
|+15.86%
|0.00%
|499 M€
|+12.77%
|0.00%
|1,959 M€
|+10.40%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-10
|0.5400
|+0.37%
|69,215
|23-11-09
|0.5380
|-3.06%
|63,200
|23-11-08
|0.5550
|0.00%
|20,706
|23-11-07
|0.5550
|-5.53%
|69,303
|23-11-06
|0.5875
|+14.97%
|142,851
Delayed Quote Nasdaq, November 10, 2023 at 04:00 pm EST
Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company has a pipeline of clinical programs for the treatment of tumors and viruses. It has three core technologies and six drug candidates, three of which have shown human activity in clinical trials. Its core technologies consist of Annamycin, WP1066 Portfolio and WP1122 Portfolio. Annamycin is designed to avoid multidrug resistance mechanisms and cardiotoxicity. Its WP1066 Portfolio (including lead drug candidates WP1066 and WP1220) represents a class of agents capable of hitting multiple targets, including the activated form of a key oncogenic transcription factor, STAT3. WP1066 is its flagship Immune/Transcription Modulator. An analog of WP1066, referred to as WP1220, is related to the use of the molecule in the topical treatment of psoriasis. Annamycin is in development for the treatment of refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma (STS) lung metastases.
SectorPharmaceuticals
Calendar
2023-11-13 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
0.5400USD
Average target price
8.000USD
Spread / Average Target
+1,381.48%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-49.06%
|16 M $
|+63.38%
|538 B $
|+49.25%
|442 B $
|-16.64%
|354 B $
|-8.62%
|257 B $
|-14.24%
|245 B $
|-17.71%
|211 B $
|-8.49%
|191 B $
|+1.09%
|191 B $
|-42.47%
|166 B $