Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company has a pipeline of clinical programs for the treatment of tumors and viruses. It has three core technologies and six drug candidates, three of which have shown human activity in clinical trials. Its core technologies consist of Annamycin, WP1066 Portfolio and WP1122 Portfolio. Annamycin is designed to avoid multidrug resistance mechanisms and cardiotoxicity. Its WP1066 Portfolio (including lead drug candidates WP1066 and WP1220) represents a class of agents capable of hitting multiple targets, including the activated form of a key oncogenic transcription factor, STAT3. WP1066 is its flagship Immune/Transcription Modulator. An analog of WP1066, referred to as WP1220, is related to the use of the molecule in the topical treatment of psoriasis. Annamycin is in development for the treatment of refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma (STS) lung metastases.

Sector Pharmaceuticals