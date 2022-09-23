Advanced search
09:30 2022-09-23 am EDT
Moleculin Biotech to Present at the Virtual Investor Innovations in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Spotlight Event

09/23/2022 | 09:12am EDT
– Live moderated video webcast with members of management to discuss its ongoing Phase 1/2 study of core technology in development, Annamycin for the treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia, on Wednesday, September 28th at 11:00 AM ET

HOUSTON, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moleculin Biotech, Inc., (Nasdaq: MBRX) (Moleculin or the Company), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company with a broad portfolio of drug candidates targeting highly resistant tumors and viruses, today announced that Walter V. Kemp, Founder, President, CEO and Chairman, and Wolfram C. M. Dempke, MD, PhD, MBA, European Chief Medical Officer of Moleculin will participate in the Virtual Investor Innovations in Acute Myeloid Leukemia Spotlight Event on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM ET.

As part of the virtual event, the Company will discuss it's next-generation anthracycline, Annamycin, and its ongoing clinical development for the treatment of AML for people who are refractory to or relapsed after induction therapy. The ongoing Phase 1/2 trial (MB-106) evaluating Annamycin in combination with Cytarabine (also known as "Ara-C" and for which the combination of Annamycin and Ara-C is referred to as AnnAraC) is an open label trial that builds on the safety and dosage data from two successfully concluded single agent Annamycin AML Phase 1 trials (MB-104 and MB-105) in the U.S. and Europe, respectively, and the preclinical data from the Company's sponsored research studies.

In addition to the moderated portion of the event, investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions. The Company will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

A live video webcast of the Event will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company's website (moleculin.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for one year.

About Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of a broad portfolio of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. The Company's lead program, Annamycin, is a next-generation anthracycline designed to avoid multidrug resistance mechanisms with little to no cardiotoxicity. Annamycin is currently in development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma (STS) lung metastases.

Additionally, the Company is developing WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator designed to be capable of inhibiting p-STAT3 and other oncogenic transcription factors while also stimulating a natural immune response, targeting brain tumors, pancreatic and other cancers; and WP1220, an analog to WP1066, for the topical treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Moleculin is also engaged in the development of a portfolio of antimetabolites, including WP1122, for the potential treatment of COVID-19 and other viruses, as well as cancer indications including brain tumors, pancreatic and other cancers.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.moleculin.com and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
(833) 475-8247
MBRX@jtcir.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moleculin-biotech-to-present-at-the-virtual-investor-innovations-in-acute-myeloid-leukemia-aml-spotlight-event-301632093.html

SOURCE Moleculin Biotech, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
