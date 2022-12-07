Advanced search
Moleculin Gets FDA Fast-Track Designation for WP1122 in Glioblastoma Multiforme

12/07/2022 | 09:13am EST
By Colin Kellaher


Moleculin Biotech Inc. on Wednesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted fast-track designation to its WP1122 pipeline candidate for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme, the most aggressive malignant primary brain tumor.

The Houston clinical-stage pharmaceutical company said it is currently evaluating opportunities for collaboration in clinical development of WP1122.

The FDA's fast-track program is designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of treatments for serious or potentially life-threatening illnesses with high unmet medical needs.

In September, Moleculin said it received FDA orphan-drug designation for WP1122 in glioblastoma multiforme.


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRAIN+ A/S -2.93% 1.99 Delayed Quote.-40.06%
MOLECULIN BIOTECH, INC. -2.27% 1.29 Delayed Quote.-30.65%
