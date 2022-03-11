Log in
    MBRX   US60855D2009

MOLECULIN BIOTECH, INC.

(MBRX)
  Report
Moleculin to Present at the Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

03/11/2022 | 08:06am EST
HOUSTON, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moleculin Biotech, Inc., (Nasdaq: MBRX) ("Moleculin" or the "Company"), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company with a broad portfolio of drug candidates targeting highly resistant tumors and viruses, today announced that Walter Klemp, Chairman and CEO of Moleculin Biotech, will present at the virtual Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 9:20 AM ET.

In addition to the presentation, management will be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference.

The live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Events page in the Investors section of the Company's website (www.moleculin.com). The webcast replay will be archived for 90 days following the event.

About Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of a broad portfolio of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. The Company's lead program, Annamycin is a next-generation anthracycline designed to avoid multidrug resistance mechanisms with little to no cardiotoxicity. Annamycin is currently in development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma (STS) lung metastases.

Additionally, the Company is developing WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator capable of inhibiting p-STAT3 and other oncogenic transcription factors while also stimulating a natural immune response, targeting brain tumors, pancreatic and other cancers, and WP1220, an analog to WP1066, for the topical treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Moleculin is also engaged in the development of a portfolio of antimetabolites, including WP1122 for the potential treatment of COVID-19 and other viruses, as well as cancer indications including brain tumors, pancreatic and other cancers.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.moleculin.com and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
(833) 475-8247
MBRX@jtcir.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moleculin-to-present-at-the-oppenheimer-32nd-annual-healthcare-conference-301500552.html

SOURCE Moleculin Biotech, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
