  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Moleculin Biotech, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MBRX   US60855D2009

MOLECULIN BIOTECH, INC.

(MBRX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-14 pm EDT
0.9702 USD   -0.51%
Moleculin to Report Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 22, 2023 and Host Conference Call and Webcast

03/15/2023 | 08:31am EDT
HOUSTON, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moleculin Biotech, Inc., (Nasdaq: MBRX) ("Moleculin" or the "Company"), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company with a growing pipeline, including Phase 2 clinical programs, for hard-to-treat tumors and viruses, today announced that it will report its financial results for the full year December 31, 2022 after market close on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Moleculin management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the operational and financial results on Thursday, March 23rd at 8:30 AM ET

The call will be hosted by members of Moleculin's leadership team, Walter Klemp, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. John Paul Waymack, Senior Chief Medical Officer, and Jonathan Foster, Executive VP & Chief Financial Officer. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing (877) 407-0832 (domestic) or (201) 689-8433 (international) and referencing the Moleculin Biotech Conference Call. The live webcast will be accessible on the Events page of the Investors section of the Moleculin website, moleculin.com, and will be archived for 90 days.

About Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company with a growing pipeline, including Phase 2 clinical programs, for hard-to-treat tumors and viruses. The Company's lead program, Annamycin is a next-generation anthracycline designed to avoid multidrug resistance mechanisms with little to no cardiotoxicity. Annamycin is currently in development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma (STS) lung metastases.

Additionally, the Company is developing WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator capable of inhibiting p-STAT3 and other oncogenic transcription factors while also stimulating a natural immune response, targeting brain tumors, pancreatic and other cancers, and WP1220, an analog to WP1066, for the topical treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Moleculin is also engaged in the development of a portfolio of antimetabolites, including WP1122 for the potential treatment of COVID-19 and other viruses, as well as cancer indications including brain tumors, pancreatic and other cancers.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.moleculin.com and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
(833) 475-8247  
MBRX@jtcir.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moleculin-to-report-full-year-2022-financial-results-on-march-22-2023-and-host-conference-call-and-webcast-301772359.html

SOURCE Moleculin Biotech, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
