    US60855D2009

MOLECULIN BIOTECH, INC.

(MBRX)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:55 2022-11-04 pm EDT
0.9273 USD   -7.25%
Moleculin to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 10, 2022 and Host Inaugural Quarterly Conference Call and Webcast

11/07/2022 | 09:06am EST
HOUSTON, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moleculin Biotech, Inc., (Nasdaq: MBRX) ("Moleculin" or the "Company"), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company with a broad portfolio of drug candidates targeting highly resistant tumors and viruses, today announced that it will report its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Thursday, November 10th. Moleculin management will host its inaugural quarterly conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the operational and financial results at 5:00 PM ET that same day. 

The call will be led by Walter Klemp, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Moleculin and Jonathan Foster, Executive VP & Chief Financial Officer of Moleculin. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing (877) 407-0832 (domestic) or (201) 689-8433 (international) and referencing the Moleculin Biotech Conference Call. The live webcast will be accessible on the Events page of the Investors section of the Moleculin website, moleculin.com, and will be archived for 90 days.

About Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of a broad portfolio of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. The Company's lead program, Annamycin is a next-generation anthracycline designed to avoid multidrug resistance mechanisms with little to no cardiotoxicity. Annamycin is currently in development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma (STS) lung metastases.

Additionally, the Company is developing WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator capable of inhibiting p-STAT3 and other oncogenic transcription factors while also stimulating a natural immune response, targeting brain tumors, pancreatic and other cancers, and WP1220, an analog to WP1066, for the topical treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Moleculin is also engaged in the development of a portfolio of antimetabolites, including WP1122 for the potential treatment of COVID-19 and other viruses, as well as cancer indications including brain tumors, pancreatic and other cancers.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.moleculin.com and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Investor Contact:
JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
(833) 475-8247
MBRX@jtcir.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moleculin-to-report-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-november-10-2022-and-host-inaugural-quarterly-conference-call-and-webcast-301669648.html

SOURCE Moleculin Biotech, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
