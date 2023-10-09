Molekule Group, Inc.(NasdaqCM:MKUL) dropped from S&P TMI Index
Molekule Group, Inc.(NasdaqCM:MKUL) dropped from S&P TMI Index
October 09, 2023 at 12:00 am EDT
|0.1231 USD
|-0.81%
|-15.10%
|-96.07%
|Oct. 03
|Motion for Joint Administration Filed by Molekule Group, Inc.
|CI
|Oct. 03
|Molekule Group, Inc. Filed for Bankruptcy
|CI
|Motion for Joint Administration Filed by Molekule Group, Inc.
|CI
|Molekule Group, Inc. Filed for Bankruptcy
|CI
|Molekule Group, Inc. Announces Resignation of Ritankar Ronti Pal as Chief Operating Officer of the Company
|CI
|Molekule Group, Inc. Announces New Laboratory Results
|CI
|Molekule Group, Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance for Second Half of 2023
|CI
|Molekule Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Molekule Group, Inc. (NasdaqCM:MKUL) terminated the agreement to acquire Aura Smart Air Ltd (TASE:AUSA)
|CI
|Molekule Group, Inc. Launches 'Molekule 360,' Indoor Air Quality Management Solution
|CI
|Molekule Group, Inc. Announces the Results of Research Study Evaluating the Effect of In-Room Air Purification on the Clinical Recovery in Mild and Moderate COVID-19 Patients
|CI
|Molekule Group, Inc. announced that it has received $9.9715 million in funding
|CI
|Molekule Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|Molekule Group, Inc. Signs Agreement to Provide Air Quality Monitoring Services to Veterans Affairs Facilities
|CI
|Molekule Group, Inc. announced that it expects to receive $9.9715 million in funding
|CI
|Molekule Group, Inc. and Aura Smart Air Ltd. Expand in Global Education Market with Multiple Deployments and Orders
|CI
|Molekule Group Says Court Dismisses Sterilumen's Trademark Infringement Complaint
|MT
|Molekule Group, Inc Launches New Alexa Skill Commands for Advanced Device Control
|CI
|Molekule Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
|CI
|Molekule Group, Inc. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
|CI
|Molekule to Buy Aura Smart Air in All-Stock Deal
|MT
|Molekule Group, Inc. (NasdaqCM:MKUL) entered into definitive agreement to acquire Aura Smart Air Ltd (TASE:AUSA) for $8.6 million.
|CI
|AeroClean Technologies, Inc. has Changed its Name to Molekule Group, Inc
|CI
|Molekule, Inc. and Molekule Group, Inc. Announces Board Appointments
|CI
|Molekule, Inc. and AeroClean Technologies, Inc. Announce Amended and Restated Loan and Security Agreement
|CI
|AeroClean, Molekule Complete All-Stock Merger
|MT
|Molekule Group, Inc.(NasdaqCM:MKUL) added to NASDAQ Composite Index
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-96.07%
|4 M $
|+1.80%
|7 233 M $
|+34.20%
|1 206 M $
|+3.42%
|1 158 M $
|+87.95%
|761 M $
|+10.42%
|636 M $
|-9.28%
|594 M $
|+0.77%
|593 M $
|+6.15%
|586 M $
|+34.76%
|547 M $