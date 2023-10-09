Molekule Group, Inc.(NasdaqCM:MKUL) dropped from S&P TMI Index

Molekule Group, Inc. is a pathogen elimination technology company. The Company offers four purifier products for sale: Purgo, Air Mini+, Air Pro and Air Pro Rx, as well as replaceable pre-filters and filters for the Air Mini+, Air Pro and Air Pro Rx. Its air hygiene product, Purgo, is a 510(k) cleared, Class II medical device that provides continuous air filtration, sanitization and supplemental ventilation solutions with technology that can be applied in any indoor space, including in hospitals, offices and even in elevators. Purgo products feature SteriDuct, a germicidal UV-C LED technology. In addition, its Air Pro and Air Mini+ air purifiers leverage a photoelectrochemical oxidation (PECO) technology that can destroy viruses, bacteria, mold, allergens, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), chemicals and more from the airThe Air Pro Rx is a medical-grade purifier designed for critical or high traffic areas in healthcare facilities for rooms in excess of 600 square feet.